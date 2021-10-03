News

SWAIAP president calls for passage of Internal Auditing Bill

President, Society for West African Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP), Noble Patrick Nzechukwu has called on the National Assembly (NASS), to consider speedy passage of a bill to empower Internal Auditors to check corrupt practices in Nigeria.

 

Nzechukwu, a chartered accountant and pioneer President of SWAIAP, made the appeal at the Inaugural Induction/ Investiture and Fellowship Award of SWAIAP, held recently at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

 

Speaking at the event with the theme ‘Internal Auditing: Effective Tool for Anti-Corruption, Risk Management, Controls, and Corporate Governance,’ Nzechukwu said that the government lacks the will to fight corruption.

The Chartered Accountant, who was formally installed as the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SWAIAP  said “I want to say it again that our government does not have the will to fight corruption, anything that could checkmate them, they step down on it.”

 

He explained that he wrote the bill called ‘Nigerian Internal Audit Regulatory, Practice and Administration Agency and Other Related Mattes Bill and submitted it to the National Assembly, with intent to protect internal auditors from victimization and enhance the effectiveness of financial reporting in organizations and ensure corruption is reduced to the barest minimum.

 

According to the financial expert, “if the internal auditor is allowed to function without interference to its independence will reduce wastes, minimize fraud to the barest minimum; mitigate risks by identifying and recommending appropriate controls; enthrone good corporate governance and ensure compliance to policies, procedures, extant Laws and regulations.”

