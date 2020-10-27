Sports

SWAN condemns attack on Complete Sports office

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has condemned in strong terms the recent attack by some yet to be identified hoodlums on Complete Communications Ltd, publishers of Complete Sports Newspaper.
SWAN President, Honour Sirawoo, who regretted the development charged the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.
Sirawoo wondered why anybody in his right senses would decide to attack Complete Communications, an organisation he noted has been contributing in no small way in reducing the unemployment rate as well as entertaining its large clientele with sports stories from all over the world.
According to him, there should be no excuse for anybody to contemplate attacking the company which he noted is the pioneer of all sports newspaper that has remained consistent since 1995 when it was founded.
The SWAN President in a press release signed by secretary General of the association, Jude Opara,and made available to sportswiters, also frowned at the recent attacks on some other media houses in Lagos under the guise of #ENDSARS protests.
He however applauded the management of the affected organisations for rallying to continue with their publications which he said was a service to the nation and humanity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bosnich: Schmeichel would be ‘fantastic’ signing for Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kasper Schmeichel is “as good as any goalkeeper in the Premier League”, according to Mark Bosnich, who says the Leicester No 1 would be a “fantastic” signing for Manchester United. Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds United back in 2011, and has since gone on to appear in 378 games in all competitions for the […]
Sports

Anyansi remains my mentor, says Abd’Allah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, Wikki Tourist coach Usman Shariff Abd’Allah has yet appraise his performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), saying he appreciated the platform he was offered with at Enyimba International Football Club under the aegis of its debonair chairman Felix Anyansi. French-trained Abd’Allah first worked at his state’s owned […]
Sports

Sanity returns to National Stadium as committee completes task

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Sanity finally returned to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Restoration of the edify complete their task. The committee started their work at the start of September with the demolition of makeshift shops at the stadium and they have not finished their duty as they report to the minister, Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: