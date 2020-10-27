SWAN condemns attack on Complete Sports office

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has condemned in strong terms the recent attack by some yet to be identified hoodlums on Complete Communications Ltd, publishers of Complete Sports Newspaper.

SWAN President, Honour Sirawoo, who regretted the development charged the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Sirawoo wondered why anybody in his right senses would decide to attack Complete Communications, an organisation he noted has been contributing in no small way in reducing the unemployment rate as well as entertaining its large clientele with sports stories from all over the world.

According to him, there should be no excuse for anybody to contemplate attacking the company which he noted is the pioneer of all sports newspaper that has remained consistent since 1995 when it was founded.

The SWAN President in a press release signed by secretary General of the association, Jude Opara,and made available to sportswiters, also frowned at the recent attacks on some other media houses in Lagos under the guise of #ENDSARS protests.

He however applauded the management of the affected organisations for rallying to continue with their publications which he said was a service to the nation and humanity.

