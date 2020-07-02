Sports

SWAN congratulates AIPS on historic anniversary

The President, National Executive Committee and the entire body of Sports Journalists in Nigeria has congratulated the President of the International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, and the President, AIPS-Africa, Mitchel Obi, on the occasion of the 96 years anniversary of the world body, on Thursday, July 2.
According to the release signed by the secretary of the organisation, Jude Opara, and made available to New Telegraph, it revealed that the date coincides with the first edition of the e-Conference to mark the World Sports Journalists Day with the theme; “Has Covid-19 affected journalists’ independence and future?”
“No doubt, this innovation is an aftermath of the effects of the deadly Covid-19 global pandemic,” the statement read.
“Under your able guidance, AIPS which was founded in 1924 in Paris, France has grown to become a body that must be reckoned with when it comes to coverage and reporting of sporting events around the world.
“We in Nigeria are particularly happy with your leadership style which has in a no small way democratized the activities of the Association by ensuring that member bodies from different parts of the world felt the impact of the Association. Granting Nigeria the hosting Rights for the next AIPS Executive Committee meeting is a notable case study.

“Even, with the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic, you equally demonstrated your rare leadership style by constantly checking on your member nations and affiliates to ascertain their state of health and how they have been impacted by the scourge.”

