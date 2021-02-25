Sports

SWAN FCT, coaches play for Ogunjimi

Posted on

…as day of tributes now March 3

Plans are now underway by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter and Football Coaches Association in Abuja to organise a one day friendly match in honour of departed journalist, Olusegun Ogunjimi. Chairman of SWAN FCT, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who disclosed this in a press statement on Wednesday said the encounter will take place on Thursday March 4, 2021, two days before late Ogunjimi’s burial. The game will be played inside Area 3 playground, Abuja as from 3pm. The late media sage who died on February 10 will be buried on March 6 at Gudu cemetery in Abuja. “There is also arrangement for a day of tributes put together by colleagues in his honour on Wednesday March 3 as against March 2 that was earlier scheduled. “The event will take place inside the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) FCT council compound. “On Friday March 5, a wake will be held at his compound in Mararaba, an Abuja close by suburb. “We still use this opportunity to appeal to friends and colleagues to make their financial contributions which will enable his family to move on.

Our Reporters

