SWAN president confirms receipt of FIFA COVID-19 funds from NFF

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo has confirmed the release of COVID- 19 Funds Relief funds from FIFA through the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF had released the sum of N11,400,000 (eleven million, four hundred thousand Naira) only as part of the Covid-19 Relief Fund from FIFA to SWAN.

Sirawoo in a statement signed by his Media Advier, Olalekan Ige and made available to sportswiters, yesterday, lauded the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF for the transparent way and manner it has disbursed the funds in accordance with the earlier breakdown and FIFA guidelines.

According to him, “FIFA and the NFF must be commended for this transparent process. It has been done in such a manner that is open for all to see.

“FIFA must also be commended for such a gesture despite a challenging period of coronavirus pandemic across the world. It is a sign of a responsive and responsible football governing body.”

He assured that the funds allocated to SWAN would be utilized transparently in accordance with the stated guidelines.

