SWAN President, Sirawoo, NEC members visit NFF

President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sir Honour Sirawoo, Friday led the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association and chairmen representing the six geopolitical zones to a closed door meeting with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the Glass House, Abuja. President Sirawoo and the expanded NEC members were received by the Secretary General (SG) of the NFF, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed at the NFF Secretariat.

Speaking to newsmen in an interview after the closed door meeting, the SWAN President hinted that the closed door meeting had a series of issues of collaboration discussed with the NFF SG and also commended the NFF for reaching out to the association with the FIFA palliative. He also disclosed that the expanded NEC members were in Abuja for their meeting and thought it wise to visit the Glass House to first and foremost thank the leadership of the NFF for the FIFA pallaitive extended to the association, and to assure that it will be judiciously and transparently utilised in accordance to FIFA guidelines and the association’s statutes.

” We are here basically to thank NFF for the FIFA palliative extended to the association and to further assures that the association values the relationship that exists with the NFF and will sustain it going forward. While thanking the NFF, I wish to urge that the NFF continue to deal with the institution whose members are professionals and guided by rules of engagement. ” While the closed door lasted, we also discussed collaborative issues and assured the NFF that as professionals, we will continue to do our jobs professionally and always ready to assist the Federation in any way possible to give her the required publicity”.

