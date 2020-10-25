SWAT is new wine in old bottle –Vasta

Daniel Atori Minna Few days after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu made moves to use the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad to “fill the gaps” left by the notorious police unit Federal Special Anti-robbery squad (FSARS), a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has described the move as a huge mistake that will further infuriate the protesting youths.

Comrade Vatsa over the weekend warned that such action by the IGP at a time the youths are demanding for a reform of the Police will be counter-productive at the end and may lead to unforeseen fears.

The IGP had on October 13, 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination. The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The APC Stalwart said: “The announcement by the IGP to change SARS to SWAT was one of the most swift and wrong decisions at a time that there is apprehension and wide demands by Nigerians.

“The truth is, changing SARS to SWAT is like pouring a new wine into an old bottle. That means the new wine will burst the bottles, and be spilled, and the bottles shall perish. But new wine must be put into new bottles; and both are preserved.

“The protesters demands are for the benefit of the Nigerian Police and all they request for is Police Reforms, I also think even if the IGP or the government was going to change the name it should not have been an immediate or instant decision.”

Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information and Culture in Niger State, while reacting to calls by some groups in the North for SARS not to be scrapped exclusively told our Correspondent that, if truly they need SARS, then the use of spiritual mercenaries should not be used to fight armed Bandits.

“Unfortunately the protest degenerated to serious mayhem because the peaceful protest was hijacked by ignorant hoodlums. But, those in the north saying SARS should not be scrapped should not resolve to the use of spiritual mercenaries or witchcrafts to fight armed Bandits and insecurity.”

It should be noted that the Protest took a new dimension in some parts of the country leading to the killings of some protesters.

Comrade Vatsa had cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against using the military or force on the peaceful protesters across the country, after the killings of some protesters by security agents in Edo, Taraba, Lagos states and other parts of the country.

He warned that peaceful protests all over the world are a fundamental right of the citizens against any perceived bad system like the “inhuman and unprofessional attitude of the SARS”.

He urged President Buhari not to be deceived by “any sycophant” to resort to the use of force against the #EndSARS Protesters, stressing that “governance the world over is about the people, so therefore when the people are peacefully demanding a change of a bad system you don’t kill them.”

“It will be a serious political error to use either the same Police who are SARS or the military against the protesters. That is what the enemies want and we must not fall into their hands if not I am afraid”. He added that the eruption of protests by different groups across the country is a clear sign that something is fundamentally wrong with the policing system.

“In the entire South there is #EndSARS protest, while in the far North they are demanding an end to insurgence and insecurity and in the North Central they are demanding end to banditry, end to bad roads and poor electricity supply. “This is the time for the government to begin to take stock; we can no longer continue to pretend that things are working.

The system is failing, we couldn’t provide the change that we promised Nigerians, that is the truth”. The APC stalwart however said that he is not surprised at the different protests by different group across the country, adding that “we sowed the seed of protests in 2014/2015 to draw the attention of the world to a failing system; now we are reaping it.

So the President must handle it with care”. Vatsa who is currently the Coordinator, Public affairs to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello strongly believed that the deteriorating situation of everything in the country today is fueling the protests.

He said: “Our situation in Niger State today is better imagined than experienced. The Federal Government has abandoned the people to their fate after it enjoyed our massive supports. “Today we cannot boast of any good federal road in the state; electricity supply, despite the state’s contribution to power generation in the country is nothing to write home about, less than six hours of electricity a day. This is quite unfortunate,” he said. Imobo-Tswam

