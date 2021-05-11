SWAT tortured, extorted me in Lagos – victim alleges

A 30-year-old man, Sunday Michael, has accused operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) of torture and extortion at Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Michael alleged that the incident occurred on Thursday last week when he was returning from his site at the Osoroko area of Ibeju- Lekki with his brother-in-law, identified simply as Moses.

According to him, policemen arrested him where he was waiting to fix his vehicle and they took him away with his brother-in-law. Michael said his vehicle developed a fault and he was trying to fix the car when the SWAT operatives arrived and arrested him for undisclosed reasons. The victim, who is calling on the new Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to order full scale investigations into the mission of the Abuja-based SWAT officers in Lagos, also demanded an apology for the treatment meted on him and Moses. He said: “I was returning from my site at Osoroko, when my car developed a fault and I had to park by the side of the road to call my mechanic. The mechanic told me to pour water on the vehicle and allow the engine to cool. That was what I was trying to do when I sent my brother-in-law to go and get water. “I was standing by the side of the vehicle when some policemen with the inscription ‘FCID’ on their jackets came and started asking me if I know some people in the community. I told them that I didn’t know anybody in the community; that I was returning from my site when my vehicle developed a fault.

“But they descended on me and started beating me. When my brother-in-law came back and saw what was happening, he asked the policemen what my offence was.

They also pounced on him and beat him mercilessly. It was in the process I got to know that they were SWAT officers from Abuja. “They searched my vehicle but did not find anything incriminating.

They went into their vehicle. But suddenly, some land thugs came with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons and ordered us to go inside the policemen’s vehicle. They said that we didn’t want to cooperate with the policemen.” Michael said the thugs started beating him and his brother-inlaw.

According to him, the thugs dragged them to where the police vehicle was parked where they were confronted with another round of beating by the policemen. The victim alleged that the police threatened to kill him and his brother-in-law.

He added: “When we got to Akodo Police Station, they did not take us inside the station to write any statement but only allowed us to talk to their team leader in front of the police station. “When I narrated what happened to him, he expressed his helplessness, saying that his boss in Abuja, who I later learnt to be a certain Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanusi, had the final say on my release.

They drove us away from the station; when they got to a bus stop, they shot sporadically and arrested some people and packed them in their vehicle, while I was with one of the policemen identified as Felix in my own vehicle.

“Every time the other policemen in the police vehicle came down and asked Felix, who was driving my car if I had cooperated or said anything but he kept telling them that I had not spoken.

But when it was getting late, I had to bail myself.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said he had not been briefed on the matter.

