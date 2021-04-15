Health

Sweden faces sperm deficit as pandemic keeps donors away from clinics

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sweden is facing an acute shortage of sperm for assisted pregnancy as would-be donors avoid hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, halting inseminations in large parts of the healthcare system and driving up waiting times by years.
“We’re running out of sperm. We’ve never had so few donors as during the last year,” said Ann Thurin Kjellberg, head of the reproduction unit at Gothenburg’s University Hospital.
The shortage has meant waiting times for assisted pregnancy have shot up from around six months to an estimated 30 months in the past year, possibly longer, doctors familiar with the matter told Reuters.
“It’s stressful that we can’t get a clear time or date for treatment,” said Elin Bergsten, a 28-year-old maths teacher from southern Sweden.
Two years ago, Bergsten and her husband learned he was unable to produce semen, and the pair immediately applied for assisted pregnancy. She was due to have her second cycle of insemination before her treatment was indefinitely delayed due to the shortage.
“It’s a national phenomenon,” Thurin Kjellberg said. “We’ve run out in Gothenburg and Malmo, they will soon run out in Stockholm,” she added, naming the three most populous areas of the country.
Beyond public healthcare providers, there are also private clinics in Sweden which are able to circumvent shortages by buying sperm from abroad.
But assisted pregnancy treatment there often costs as much as 100,000 Swedish crowns ($11,785), making it unaffordable for many. Assisted pregnancy is free within Sweden’s national health service.
The Nordic countries and Belgium have the highest assisted conception rates in the world, in terms of availability of cycles per million of population, according to the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.
Under Swedish law, a sperm sample can only be used by a maximum of 6 women. Most donated sperm in Sweden has reached this legal capacity, meaning that in many areas, assisted pregnancy is only available for women who have used a specific sperm sample before.
Margareta Kitlinski, who runs the reproduction unit at Skane University Hospital, the largest such clinic in Sweden, said it takes around 8 months to process a donor due to the many tests involved, and that many samples fail to become viable donations due to common problems in freezing.
“If you have 50 men contact you, at best only half of them could be donors,” Kitlinski said.
Some Swedish regions have taken to social media to encourage potential male donors, but with varying results. In the meantime, the shortage lingers.
“We need to go on TV and tell Swedish men to come forward,” Thurin Kjellberg said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Wisconsin hospital pharmacist was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of sabotaging more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine by deliberately removing them from refrigeration to spoil, police and medical authorities said. The pharmacist, an employee of Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, at the time that 57 vials of vaccine were found left […]
Health

Health financing: Ogun inaugurates technical working group

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

As part of measures to ensure that residents have access to qualitative and affordable healthcare services, Ogun State Government has inaugurated a Technical Working Group for Health financing in the State. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker during the inauguration at a Stakeholders’ Workshop on Sustainable Financing for Health, organised by the Ogun State […]
Health

2021: Using budget, insurance, others to optimise health delivery

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Nigeria is widely known as the country with very bad health indices. With improved health budget, expanding health insurance to actualise Universal Health Coverage (UHC), among other strategies, the health sector could experience a turn around this year, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI It has become a ritual to welcome every new-year with exciting celebrations. Of course, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica