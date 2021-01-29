Business

Swedish fund’s fading Nigeria bet latest sign of foreign exit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Tundra Fonder AB’s Sustainable Frontier Fund has cut its holdings of Nigerian stocks by more than half within a year in another sign that foreign investors have lost patience with the government’s handling of the economy.

The Stockholm-based money manager’s fund had a 7% weighting in Lagos-traded bank stocks as of December, down from 15% in January 2020, a monthly statement shows. After being among the top three countries in the fund, Nigeria now ranks sixth, with a greater emphasis placed on other frontier markets like Pakistan and Vietnam.

“Nigeria is of lesser interest these days since the mismanagement of the economy as well as the currency, by the government and central bank has for the second time in five years put the economy in a recession,” Mathias Althoff, one of the co-managers of the $220 million fund, said in an emailed response to questions.

Nigeria devalued its currency twice in 2020 as authorities sought to relieve a shortage of dollars that has hobbled foreign investors’ ability to repatriate funds. Even as the benchmark index in Lagos jumped by 50% last year on a wave of local buying, foreigners headed for the exit, with outflows surging to the highest since 2014. The gauge rose for a fourth day on Thursday, gaining 0.6% to the highest since March 2018.

“It’s such a shame that it has come this far, when things could have been handled so differently,” said Althoff.

Even though Nigeria’s prospects are being held back by poor management, Althoff hasn’t totally written off Africa’s largest economy and its most-populous nation as an investment destination.

“I still haven’t given up entirely on Nigeria, it still has the biggest potential on the continent,” he said.

*Courtesy: Bloomberg Africa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

N/Assembly to support SEC with enabling laws

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets and other Institutions has assured the Securities and Exchange Commission of its readiness to provide support by way of enabling laws to support the growth of the capital market.   The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim, while speaking during a meeting with the new management […]
Business

Benefit mgt: Evaluating regulators’ path to sanity

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

To contain the unhealthy competition between pension fund managers and life insurance providers as regards management of retirees’ benefits, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) recently took the bold step to address issues therein that are propelling friction in that regard. Sunday Ojeme reports   Long before now, there existed […]
Business

Bancassurance: ‘Coronation Insurance, Access Bank’s pact fantastic’

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

    The Chairman, Board of Directors, Coronation Insurance Plc, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, has described the partnership between Access Bank Plc and the insurance firm on implementation of bancassurance services as a key milestone in the nation’s financial sector.   Speaking at a webinar on ‘Managing Risks That Keep The CEOs Up At Night,’ organized […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica