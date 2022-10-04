News

Swedish geneticist wins Nobel medicine prize for decoding ancient DNA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day people evolved from extinct ancestors at the dawn of human history.

 

Paabo’s work demonstrated practical implications during the COVID-19 pandemic when he found that people infected with the virus who carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals are more at risk of severe illness than whose who do not, reports Reuters. Paabo, director at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, won the prize for “discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution,” the Award committee said.

 

“The thing that’s amazing to me is that you now have some ability to go back in time and actually follow genetic history and genetic changes over time,” Paabo told a news conference at the Max Planck Institute. “It’s a possibility to begin to actually look on evolution in real time, if you like.”

Paabo, 67, said he thought the call from Sweden was a prank or something to do with his summer house there

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bank loans to government rise by N4.94trn in six months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Total net credit by Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to the government rose by N4.94trillion or 37.08 per cent, to N18.27trillion as at May 2022 from N13.33trillion in December last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.   New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s “Money and credit statistics,” indicate […]
News

Tinubu to Obasanjo on Kashamu: Death inevitable, we need be kind to the dead

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that since death is inevitable for all mortals, there was the need for the living to be kind to the dead. Tinubu spoke on Sunday in a statement he personally signed on the death […]
News Top Stories

PDP chairmanship: Why they’re after me –Secondus

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said his travails in the party is because he refused to be swayed by an unnamed state governor who wants him to circumvent the rules of the party. Secondus, in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, also said some leaders of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica