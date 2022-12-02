Sweet takes from Lagos Tourism Roundtable (I)

The basic objectives of the Lagos Roundtable is to put the Lagos tourism in both public and private sectors, back on track with the view to consolidating the industry’s position in the state and to re-engineer a new direction and trajectory of progression after the COVID-19 pandemic, for accelerated recovery ––Dr. Babatunde Mesewaku (FITPN), (Chairman, Organising Committee)

Call it a timely re-awakening, a rich and robust intellectual engagement by seasoned professionals in the long-neglected tourism industry and you may not be far from the fact. Call it a determined move to find sustainable solutions to the challenges that have bedeviled the significant sector of the national economy referred to as “the mother of all businesses” and you are right on the mark, as well. But there was more to the two-day event, aptly tagged: ‘Lagos Tourism Roundtable’ with the thematic focus of: ‘Lagos Tourism; Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ than meets the eye. Apart from attracting the industry’s eggheads, the topics that were thoroughly debated and the practical solutions proffered would go a long way forward to making the desired impact on the pragmatic policies, projects, people and places in the tourism industry.

The unforgettable event, which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos from the 24th to the 25th of November, 2022, as perfectly hosted by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) had in attendance the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Pharmacist, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, representing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Abiodun Odunsanwo, the National President, ITPN, Otunba Ayo Olumoko, Vice President, ITPN South-West, and Dr. Babatunde Mesewaku, Chairman, ITPN Lagos Chapter. Amongst the notable professionals in the industry, who proved to be erudite discussants at the Roundtable included Chief Wanle Akinboboye, CEO of La Campagne Tropicana Resort, Alhaji A. M. Sheriff, National Vice President, ITPN, Ambassador (Dr). Okhidievbie Roy, a security consultant and Chairman, ChrisHerm Ltd. Others present were Mr. Ayo Omotoso, President/CEO of Destination Communications Ltd and great player at the Travelogue; Chief Samuel Alabi Legal Adviser/ Administrative Secretary, Eko Hotel and Suites, Hon. Kamal Bayewu, Local Government Service Commission, Lagos State; Dr. Haruna Olayiwola Jimoh, Lecturer, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Lagos. The first Lead Paper was on tackling the recurring ugly decimal of insecurity titled: ‘The Role of Gatekeepers (Police, Customs, Immigration, Civil Defence Corps) and The Challenges of Building a Flourishing Tourism Industry in Lagos State’.

Though it was meant to be handled by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, the brilliant officer, Sylvester (FDC, MNIS) who stood in his stead did a great job,that tickled the intellect of those in attendance. Quoting Sections 214 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 4 of the Police Act, he began with the statutory functions of the Nigerian police. These include early detection and prevention of crimes and criminality, in addition to the preservation of law and order for timely enforcement. That runs in tandem with Section 14(2) (b) of the constitution which harps on the primary duty of the government as that of guaranteeing security ahead of providing for the citizens’ welfare.

Government’s perspective

As highlighted by the commissioner, the success level so far recorded, with regards to the twin factors of tourism and transportation by Gov. Sanwo-Olu has to do with his administration’s priority focus on the THEMES Agenda, with the first letter T standing for both elements, to achieving sustainable economic development. Furthermore, is the importance of collaborative efforts with related agencies, including the security arms such as the Police, the Customs, Immigration and the Navy. Through that Lagos, as at this day remains the safest haven in the country. But all hands must be on deck to sustain the success recorded.

The critical role security plays in enhancing tourism was aptly captured by the odious incident that took place at the port of Marrakech in Morocco, a few years back as terrorists struck leaving six people dead and 22 injured. It took the city 24 months to recover from the attack, as it lost 50 per cent of its potential tourists. On the topic: ‘Building Efficient and Innovative Tourism Transportation System in Lagos, The Way Forward’, the General Manger, Lagos Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who stood in for Dr. Fredrick Odeinde, the Commissioner for Transport, Lagos State spoke articulately on the germane issues as anchored on the THEMES pillars.

That is, with the integrated transport system as a linkage of one form of transportation to another, be it by road, rail and the increasing use of the waterways, to reduce the transport gridlocks. As he rightly noted, there can be no tourism without transportation but getting relevant information, making the system accessible are the factors that motivate tourists as they move from one place to another.

For instance, in 2014 Lagos was ranked as the 4th most visited city in Africa with 1.3 million international travellers up from the figure recorded in 2013. This was based on a transport system that is safe, reliable and environmentally-friendly. The intermodal concept has brought in both the blue- and red-line systems of transport in places such as Oyingbo, Yaba, Ikeja and Iju.

Valuable Ideas from professionals

Several brilliant suggestions came up as presented by the discussants. For instance, Ambassador (Dr). Okhidievbie Roy, a Security Consultant and Chairman, ChrisHerm Ltd, the archetype Nigerian, whose grandmother hailed from Ijebu, the father from Edo, the mother a Fulani woman, the wife as an Igbo,traced his tourism interest beginning with getting to Lagos by train from the north.

Back then he was an army officer, getting to the then popular Empire on his way to Badagry where he was posted. In his thought-provoking input he asked some salient questions: To begin with, is the police doing enough for tourism? He wondered if indeed there was adequate funding for the sector? Do tourists visit our dilapidated Police Colleges? Do we communicate the reality of tourism to the people through the host communities? According to the police representative, we need community policing as it has assisted us in enhancing security. There is also the need for technological knowhow to deliver the goods on security.

He cited an instance when only 5 out of 32 officers sent on foreign training were computerliterate though they still came out the best at the end of the training. Now is therefore, the time for the deployment of drones, CCTV and street cameras for community policing as was similarly later echoed by Chief Akinboboye. One critical issue, police officer Sylvester highlighted is that of good family upbringing for the youths to imbibe strong moral values right from their homes. This would reflect on their character and commitment in their duty posts, at work.

While back in the ‘50s and ‘60s people were vilified for being found morally wanting and detained at the police station, today it is viewed as the new normal. That is absurd! He also pointed out the lack of funding as inimical to their capacity to carry out their security duties. In fact, the situation is such that even when funds are made available for tourism development at the grassroots, through the local councils, it does not cascade down as it does not deliver, due to corruption. Yet, we need to carry the people along so that when ‘they see something, they will say something’ by providing sensitive security information with the element of trust.

-To be continued

