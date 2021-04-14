S’West congress: Time to rebuild, mend fences – PDP Reps caucus

The South West caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has said the successful conduct of the zonal congress last week was an indication that the party is ready to reclaim the zone in future elections.

The caucus in a statement by Deputy Minority Whip, Hon Adesegun Abdel-majid Adekoya and Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, however, called for fence mending, reconciliation and rebuilding process.

“We are all winners, we have proven to them all that PDP is not like them; we belong to the same family under one umbrella. South-West is back under the umbrella now,” the statement added.

It noted that despite fears being expressed, the outcome of the congress has shown that there was no alternative to PDP in South West zone and the country in general.

