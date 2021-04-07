Politics

S’West crisis: PDP moves to reconcile Makinde, Fayose

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to reposition its South West chapter towards the 2023 general election.
South West PDP has been embroiled in crisis leading to the delay in holding the zonal congress to elect zonal leaders of the party. The congress is scheduled this weekend, but there are already stories being circulated online that the congress has been postponed.
PDP, however, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party has scaled up processes for reconciliation and as it affects South West Zonal Congress of the party.
The party said it has summoned Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, “for an urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.”
The meeting, according to the statement, will be attended by the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary and Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee.
The statement expressed the belief that “beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South West.”
It added that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) “will meet on the the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.”

