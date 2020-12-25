S’West devt commission underway as Akeredolu receives memorandum

Adewale Momoh Akure Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday received a memorandum for the establishment of South West Development Commission (SWDC).

The memorandum was presented to the governor by the Chairman of Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola.

The committee has the Attorneys-General and one other nominated person each from the six states of the South West. Presenting the memorandum, Akinola said the memorandum submitted to the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum was made up of an expanded report which looked at different provisions of the bill for the proposed South-West Development Commission and the observations and comments that had been made around it.

He highlighted some grey areas which had been deliberated upon and the recommendations made for the governors, adding that two committees and seven other sub-committees had been recommended.

Akinola said: “What we are presenting today is a joint memorandum which is the resolution that has been adopted by all the technical Committee members as the outcome of this committee’s deliberation for future consideration at your level as Governors.”

The Bill for an Act to establish the South-West Development Commission is expected to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial and industrial potential of the South-West, receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federation for the Agricultural and Industrial Development of the South-West and any other related educational backwardness as well as security and development challenges and other connected matters.

The Bill 2020(SB.167) was sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Ogun Central. Receiving the report, Akeredolu saluted the efforts of members of the technical committee at arriving at the memorandum, stressing that their choice by the South west Governors was justifiable.

