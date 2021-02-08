News

S’west France hit by heavy floods, Paris area on flood alert

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Southwestern France was hit by heavy flooding on Monday following days of torrential rain, and several other regions including eastern Paris were on flood alert ahead of a cold snap expected later this week.
The worst flooding was in the town of Saintes, 115 km (71 miles) north of Bordeaux, where the Charente river stood at a near-record level of 6.20 metres (20 feet). The waters were at waist level in several streets and knee-deep in large parts of the town, reports Reuters.
Hundreds of people were evacuated as water seeping into cellars knocked out power supplies. Local authorities laid beams on cinder blocks so residents could walk from flooded houses to dry land.
To the southeast of Bordeaux, where the river Garonne flooded large areas between Marmande and La Reole last week, floodwaters were receding, but the waters of the Charente were not expected to fall before Wednesday, local authorities said.
“We are at a peak level now. We expect water levels to rise a little more in the coming days, and to subside from mid-week,” a Charente-Maritime spokeswoman said.
The city of Cognac, centre of brandy production on the Charente river, also saw several streets flooded.
FLOOD ALERT
The France Meteo weather service put seven departments on flood alert on Monday, including Charente-Maritime, two areas along the Loire river, the Somme and Oise regions in northern France and the Seine-et-Marne region east of Paris.
In Paris, many parts of the quays along the Seine have been inaccessible for days after the river broke its banks, but water levels, at 4.35 metres on Monday morning, remained well below recent highs of 5.88 metres seen in January 2018 and 6.10 metres in June 2016.
Along the river Marne, which flows into the Seine on the eastern edge of the capital, the river broke its banks in several towns, notably in Conde-Sainte-Libaire and Esbly, where several streets were flooded and elevated walkways were built.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NNPC generates $120.49m from crude oil sale in one month

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded a total export receipt for crude oil and gas valued at $120.49 million for the month of September 2020.   The $120.49 million crude oil and gas export receipt is a 16.28 per cent improvement on the $100.88 million posted in August 2020. Group General Manager, Group […]
News

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions hit 207.6m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as internet users rise to 152.9m Active subscriptions for mobile telecommunications services in Nigeria across the networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile rose to 207.6 million in October. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which disclosed this in its latest industry data, stated that the number of active mobile subscriptions in the preceding month stood […]
News

Why we’ll present Umahi for presidency in 2023, by Ebonyi PDP

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it would present Governor Dave Umahi for number one exalted position in the country in 2023 general election after completing his two tenures in office. The party described Umahi as alternative to economic quagmire, political issues and the problem Nigeria was currently undergoing. Chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica