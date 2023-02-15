News

S’West govs, ministers, others to attend APC rally in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All the state governors and ministers from the South West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, including the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, would grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding at the historic Mapo Hall on February 16.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Kehinde Olaosebikan, on behalf of the Local Organizing Committee for the rally said all arrangements for the mega rally have been concluded. The southern governors will be joined by their counterparts from Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, Imo, Hope Uzodinma, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Niger, Abubakar Sanni Bello and others at the rally where the Presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would unfold his plans and programs for Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wema Bank partners AIICO on healthcare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wema Bank Plc, through its women proposition, SARA by Wema, has partnered AIICO Insurance Plc and AIICO Multishield HMO to provide better healthcare services for its women.   In line with the SARA by Wema initiative, the partnership seeks to enhance the lifestyle and general well-being of women within the community.   In addition to […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Withdraw policemen attached to VIPs to secure campuses –Students urge IGP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Musa Pam

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately withdraw police operatives attached to VIPs across the country and redeploy them to various institutions of learning to protect the lives of students.   The students’ body lamented the incessant attacks on university campuses […]
News

Green Valley Housing Estate Awka : Isu-Aniocha elders reject AHDC’s encroachment

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

  Some elders of Umuneri Village, Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have opposed the States Housing Development Corporation’s alleged forceful takeover of their land.     They specifically accused Managing Director of the Corporation, Architect Willie Okafor of spear heading the takeover.     Also, they have warned would be buyers to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica