S’West govs, ministers, others to attend APC rally in Oyo

All the state governors and ministers from the South West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, including the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, would grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding at the historic Mapo Hall on February 16.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Kehinde Olaosebikan, on behalf of the Local Organizing Committee for the rally said all arrangements for the mega rally have been concluded. The southern governors will be joined by their counterparts from Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, Imo, Hope Uzodinma, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Niger, Abubakar Sanni Bello and others at the rally where the Presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would unfold his plans and programs for Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

