S’West has highest abusers of drugs in Nigeria –NDLEA

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has said the South-West has the highest abusers of drugs in Nigeria, saying 22.4 percent of people living in the region abuse drug.

Marwa also declared that drug abuse prevalence in Nigeria “is three times the global average, showing approximately that 15 million Nigerians are into drugs.”

The NDLEA boss yesterday disclosed this in Abeokuta during an official visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his Oke Mosan office, as part of his nationwide appraisal and advocacy visit to the state commands of the NDLEA.

Marwa also disclosed that 17 percent of Ogun State population abuse drugs and other substances.

He said: “The prevalence in Nigeria is three times the global average, approximately 15 million Nigerians are into drugs. And sadly, the prevalence in the South West turns out to be the highest in the country at 22.4 percent. “Lagos State is 33 percent, Ogun is 17 percent.”

The former Lagos State military administrator said the NDLEA requires a piece of land in the state to build barracks. Marwa said: “With the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country,

I want to solicit Your Excellency’s support in combating the menace in the state.

“As we all know, drug abuse destroys life, community and it has no respect for age, gender and religion, hence, the need to engage critical stakeholders in the fight to stem the tide of this social malaise.”

He, however, urged the state government to assist the agency by providing land for the building of the barracks for the anti-drug agency.

Abiodun applauded Marwa for stepping up fight against drug abuse, saying “the NDLEA has been reborn and is witnessing a new lease of life under your watch.”

He expressed the readiness of his administration to assist the body in its quest to combat drug abuse in the country. T

he governor later presented operational van and two motorcycles to the Ogun State command of the agency to help its fight against drug abuse, while he also promise to donate land for the building of NDLEA staff quarters in the state.

