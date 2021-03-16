S’West PDP chair: Arapaja garners support in Lagos

The race to determine the new leadership of the South-West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in top gear. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at the visit of former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, to the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George in Lagos to solicit support for his national vice-chairmanship ambition

Although the date for the South-West zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not been announced, the race for the congress has pitched interests and once united allies against each other. Earlier scheduled for March 7, the postponement, perhaps, made the groups return to the drawing board and restrategised.

On one side is the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is backing Arapaja for the vice-chairmanship position of the party, and former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is in support of the return of Dr. Eddy Olafeso for the same position.

To enhance its support base ahead of the congress, Arapaja, over the weekend, took his campaign train to Lagos to shove up his aspiration. Arapaja, who happens to be the candidate of mainstream PDP in the zone first of all led his campaign team to the PDP secretariat in Ikeja.

He was accompanied by the party’s Zonal Caretaker Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro; Chief Abosede Adedibu, and Hon. Dare Adeleke, among others, where he rallied leaders and members’ support for his aspiration. Making his way to the Ikoyi office of former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, the former Ambassador, alongside his campaign team,

Arapaja said there is George is a foremost leader of the party in Lagos and South-West, adding that his input into the affairs of the party cannot be quantified. Addressing the gathering on why he is vying for the office, Arapaja said, “We want to build a legacy, we want PDP to win Lagos. It will be done and it can be done. But we need to reconcile and work together.

This is just the beginning and we are on a mission to sift the weed from the shaft because this has caused us much needless intra-party crisis.

“You heard it that there are some APC loyalists planted in PDP and causing infraction in the party. This can’t continue again and we will only get committed members to be the flagbearers of the party. We want to serve our people and we need to get our bearings right because PDP is the credible alternative.”

On his chances ahead of the tussle for the national vice-chairmanship of the party from the zone, he said, “I don’t nurse any fear ahead of the election because I have been contesting elections and I have been winning. You can only bring to the table what you have to offer the people.

They have been there for almost four years and people will ask what they have achieved.

“Even in your state, Ondo State, you worked against your party, is that a leader? You cant hobnob with the opposition party and still call yourself a leader of the PDP. As far as I am concerned, they are not disciplined.” He said those who are genuine and committed members of the party will be united and not those who are one leg in, one leg out, adding,

“We don’t want chameleons and those who will be disparaging our leaders. If you are in PDP, be committed.” On his part, George said the decision that the post of National Vice Chairman South West should be zoned to Oyo State was taken at the meeting of the members of the Board of Trustees held in February, stating that the post of Zonal Secretary, Auditor and ex-officio was zoned to Lagos and each state was given the mandate to arrive at who occupy such position either by consensus or Congress.

He maintained that Lagos State has agreed to field Hon. Rahman Owokoniran as zonal secretary, Dr. Adegbola Dominic as auditor while Mrs Tanwa Olokodana will go for the post of ex-official.

He urged Arapaja to be guided by the party rules and constitution and he should not allow any extraneous factor to influence his decision in running the affairs of the party. George said he knew the former deputy governor as a competent and devoted chief¬tain, who would be willing to serve with the best of inten¬tions and motives and would no doubt succeed if voted.

He said, “Having served as the first National Vice Chairman of our zone and having graduated to the second-highest position of our party as the Deputy National Chairman, I believe I am in a position to offer you some guidance. “When you mount the podium of leadership, let the constitution of our party be your guide like a constant northern star. Respect it.

Adhere to its basic tenets and values with principled devotion. “Never deviate from this ground norm. That is your steering rudder to the redemptive light. You must be fair and just in all your undertakings. Let your decisions bear the collective input of your team. “Always allow the redeeming precedents of old to sharpen your bearing, to strengthen your vision, to give a fillip to your commitments and your mission.

You must be totally resolved, stern, immovable about the principle of non-interference of external forces in the affairs of the Southwest. Whether it is the national organ or some extraneous states, none should be allowed to intrude upon the affairs of our zone,” he said.

Notable among party chieftains at the gathering included former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor; Zonal Caretaker Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro; Chief Abosede Adedibu; Chief Onikepo Akande, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...