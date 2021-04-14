News

S’West PDP congress: No winner, no loser –Bode George

Wale Elegbede and Onyekachi Eze

…as party relishes success

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that the outcome of Monday’s South-West congress of the party in Osogbo, has injected a new mandate of hope for the party and Yorubaland. A former deputy governor of Oyo State, Hakeem Arapaja, emerged winner at the keenly-contested election for the national vice-chairman position of the party ahead of the former occupier of the office, Dr. Eddy Olafeso. In a statement issued by George, who is currently out of the country, the peaceful outcome of the election has affirmed the commitment of the party to peaceful engagement, and has also shown that disputes and differences need not fester into violence and communal disruptions. The statement reads in part; “Yes, democracy is about the pitting of ideas, the grappling with conflicting views and interests.

But in the end, there is always an arrival at a consensus building, the initiation of compromise, the settlement of rifts through the pacific largeness of the ballot box. “Well the battle has been won and lost. But there is no vanquished and there is no restrictive winner. The victory belongs to all of us. “I congratulate all the contestants on both sides of the divide.

I congratulate all our leaders for their dedication and genuine commitment towards healing and reconciliation. “And most importantly, I congratulate Governor Seyi Mankinde for his humility, for his sportsmanship, for his sworn commitment to bring back the South-West to her deserved leadership status not only in the affairs of our party, but in the reckoning of our national template. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the successful conduct of its zonal congresses in the North Central and South-West zones respectively, despite the doomsday prediction of naysayers, further confirmed that the party was united and poised for the task ahead.

Our Reporters

