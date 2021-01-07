S’West PDP crisis: No end in sight

The supremacy battle between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, is compounding the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South- West geopolitical zone ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State and the 2023 general election, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West seems to have been used to crisis. Since 1999, the party has encountered crises in varying degrees and dimensions. But the latest supremacy battle between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State is tearing the party apart in the zone. The duo are locked up in a supremacy battle over who controls the leadership of the party in South-West.

Normally, as the only governor of PDP in the region, Governor Makinde ought to be the leader of the party, but his leadership has been faced with resistance from Fayose, who is insisting that the Oyo State governor can never be his leader in the zone. As a result, the party in the zone is split between Makinde and Fayose.

Some members of the party, who are in support of Makinde as leader, are of the opinion that the governor has been serving as a middleman in all the crisis-ridden state chapters of the party. But regardless of his efforts, the situation continues to deteriorate.

It is also observed that the effort of the governor to initiate a common front for the party in the zone is the subject of the division among leaders of the party, with Fayose and those in his camp refusing to recognize him as their leader. Fayose is insisting that Makinde has no right to interfere in the affairs of the party in the South-West states.

Though he acknowledged that the Oyo State governor is a zonal leader of the party, he is of the view that Makinde should allow local leaders to run affairs of every state chapter. Speaking at a meeting of state chairmen with national delegates of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in September 2020, Fayose said he is ready to fight anyone, who wants to take over PDP structure in Ekiti State from him.

His words: “There has been a reasonable cold war over who and who becomes the executive of the zone. Governor Makinde has demanded that the zonal executive be sacked and a caretaker be foisted on the zone which the party did. But since the caretaker committee came into being, he has not allowed them to function because he produced the chairman.

Beyond that, the fact that there is a sitting governor does not say I should go to another man’s state. Nobody should come to my state; if you come to my state, I will face you squarely. I will continue to respect him because he is my brother; I love him so much and I was part of his emergence.”

The battle between Makinde and Fayose has caused further divided among state executives in the zone, with traits of betrayal, conspiracy, greed, inordinate ambition, accusations and counter-accusations.

While some are in support of Fayose, others insist that Makinde is the leader of the party in the zone because he is the only PDP governor in the South-West. But the tussle may affect the chances of the zone ahead of the party’s national convention later this year.

Some political analysts are of the view that if the party fails to resolve the internal crisis and form a common front, it may as well affect its chances in the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election as the state chapter of the party is divided against itself. Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi are involved in another supremacy battle, with the party producing two state chairmen at its recent congress.

The crisis started when some aggrieved members of the party who worked with Fayose decided to team-up with Senator Olujimi, who they see as a rallying point. In Lagos State, the affairs of the party have become dramatic with a harvest of sanctions, suspensions and counter-suspensions.

For instance, the state chairman of the party, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, on December 16, 2020, slammed suspensions on the secretary, Muiz Shodipe; the spokesperson, Taofik Gani and an ex-officio member, Mr. Nurudeen Adewale, over alleged anti-party activities. Doherty, in a statement, said the trio “consistently and flagrantly breached major provisions of the party constitution and have been found to have involved themselves in anti-party activities, which could cause disunity among the party faithful.”

He also accused the officers of “constantly creating disharmony, discord, and division in the party by calling for unauthorized State Executive meetings with the intention of creating a parallel structure within the party.” But in a twist of event, the purportedly suspended trio and some other members of the party on December 18, 2020, passed a vote of no confidence on Doherty over alleged anti-party activities among other allegations, and consequently pronounced him suspended from office.

The state executive of the party led by the Secretary, Shodipe, alleged that Doherty is guilty of financial mismanagement and polarisation of the party, adding that the party elders brought the chairman on board as a unifying factor but that he has been acting to the contrary. He also alleged that the chairman has polarised the State Working Committee by not involving members, who strongly disagreed with his leadership style in the affairs of the party.

“The chairman lacks transparency in the management and accountability of the party’s finances and administration. Since assumption of office as the state chairman in the past one year, Doherty has failed to at least, convene just one state assembly meeting.

The assembly meeting comprised of all strata of the party at all levels, most importantly the state working committee and the state executive members. He hobnobs with the ruling party regularly and jettisoned all strategies aimed at winning the last Lagos East Senatorial by-election,’’ Shodipe said. Shodipe said Makinde is the leader of the party in the South-West by virtue of his position. He also praised the governor for working to reposition the PDP in the zone.

His words: “Naturally, you know that among so many children of PDP, we have some, who are recalcitrant. We have infiltrators in South-West PDP now, people who are so much concerned about their future and are not worried about destroying others.

“It is unfortunate that someone like Fayose is still parading himself as a PDP chieftain and some people are still paying allegiance to him and that calls for so much concern for the party.

If such people are now castigating and going against Governor Makinde, you can see the divide. Some are working to make the party great, while some are trying to pull it down but they will not win. It will not work. Just like the Lagos PDP is repositioning now, the party in the South-West, especially under the leadership of Makinde is working tremendously well to fix the party.”

In Ondo State, the party has suspended some of its members that paid a courtesy visit to Fayose. While announcing the suspension, the party also denounced the visit to the former governor.

A statement from the party’s spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, said the suspension was in line with section 58 (1)(a)(b)(f) and (h) of the party constitution (2017 as amended). Those suspended are former state chairman, Ebenezer Alabi; former lawmaker, Rasheed Elegbeleye; former Publicity Secretary, Ayo Fadaka; Oyedele Ibini and Lad Ojomo. According to the party, those listed are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the PDP as they stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the party’s disciplinary committee. But in a fresh twist, the South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party nullified the suspension of the members of the party in Ondo State.

The committee said their suspension did not follow procedures. The spokesperson of the zonal caretaker committee, Lere Olayinka, in a statement, said the suspension has been reversed. The party enjoined members to allow the Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation Committee to look into all grievances and assuage same among members.

“Consequent upon the above, the committee diligently considered their appeals severally, and relying on Section 57(6), which states that ‘any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself, shall be null and void.

“It was confirmed that they were arbitrarily suspended by the SWC without any preliminary hearing as demanded by the Constitution. Therefore, this action falls short of procedures as laid down by the party’s Constitution.

In exercising its powers as stated in Section 61(2), the Zonal Caretaker Committee has therefore set aside their purported suspension from the party forthwith,” the statement stated. As the crisis rages, members of the PDP and political watchers are waiting to see how the Saraki-led reconciliation committee will address the myriad of challenges confronting the party in the zone and reposition it as a viable opposition party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West. But until the committee begins work, it might still be a long walk to peace for the party in the zone.

