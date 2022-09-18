News Top Stories

S’West PDP distances self from call for Ayu’s resignation

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-West seems to be escalating as the leadership of the party in Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos states yesterday distanced themselves from the call for the National Chairman of the party, .Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from office.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the publicity secretaries of the state chapters, reaffirmed their faith in Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Reading the statement on behalf of his colleagues, the publicity secretary of Ondo PDP, Kennedy Peretei, said there was no justification for the resignation of the National Chairman, especially at this very critical stage of preparation for elections.

Peretei said: “Dr Iyorchia Ayu was duly elected at a properly constituted National Convention with a four-year mandate and recently received vote of confidence of the party’s National Executive Committee, at its 97th meeting in Abuja.

“Our party has championed the sanctity of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended). We must therefore do everything to maintain this sanctity. Any action that undermines the spirit of the party’s constitution at this crucial stage can only be considered as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the party’s efforts at winning in the coming general elections.

“We appeal to the leadership of our party in the Southwest region to work together to respect the Constitution of our party because, if we cannot respect our own rules, guidelines and constitution as a party, how will Nigerians trust us to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, when voted into the office.

“The concern of our zonal leaders and their determination to protect the interest of our members against any form of marginalization is deeply appreciated. However, our focus should be directed mainly to encouraging our teeming members to rally round our candidates vying for the Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship positions and ensure that they win elections.”

 

The leadership of the party in the states, therefore, pledged their unwavering support and unalloyed commitment to the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

They stated that the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect Nigeria is task that must done, to save the country from imminent total collapse.

 

