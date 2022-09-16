News

S’West PDP Group To Electorate: Halt APC’s tale of woes, vote Atiku

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A coalition of support groups for the realisation of Atiku/Okowa presidential ambition in 2023: “Atiku Support Groups and Loyalists in the South West,” yesterday called on the Nigerian electorate, especially those in the zone, to be prepared to halt the series of woes being experienced in the past seven years from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The group, led by a former National Assembly member from Osun State, Senator Felix Kola Ogunwale, made the call at the 2023 summit for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan, Oyo State, where some intellectuals discussed and charted a way forward for Nigeria through the PDP.

With Akogun Kola Ogundipe; Oladimeji Fabiyi (the Director General of the group); Dr. Sunday Solarin (Moderator) and many others also lauding Atiku’s qualities, Ogunwale who spoke on the theme: “Atiku/ Okowa 2023: The South West Perspective,” bemoaned “the incessant collapse of the national grid, thereby throwing many states of the country into darkness; the galloping inflation that has brought economic hardships to the masses; dense unemployment market and the education sector decay that has led to the on-going seven months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept youthful students loafing at home.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Non-assent of Electoral Act: APC’s plot to reject e-transmission of results –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the rejection of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari in its entirety was a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reject electronic transmission of election results. The party stated that the injection of direct primaries into the bill was to ensure that […]
News

MOSOP, Ogoni community berate Shell over fresh oil spill

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) have joined forces with the people of Bodo community to condemn the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over a fresh oil spill in the area. The people of Bodo claimed that a fresh oil spill occurred in Shell’s facilities three weeks after another spill from […]
News

2023: With Osinbajo, APC’ll win – Abba Aji

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Former Special Adviser to the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua on National Assembly Matters, Muhammed Abba Aji, has thrown his  weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition.   According to Abba Aji, with Osinbajo the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the Presidential election. The Senator, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica