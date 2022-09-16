S’West PDP Group To Electorate: Halt APC’s tale of woes, vote Atiku

A coalition of support groups for the realisation of Atiku/Okowa presidential ambition in 2023: “Atiku Support Groups and Loyalists in the South West,” yesterday called on the Nigerian electorate, especially those in the zone, to be prepared to halt the series of woes being experienced in the past seven years from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The group, led by a former National Assembly member from Osun State, Senator Felix Kola Ogunwale, made the call at the 2023 summit for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan, Oyo State, where some intellectuals discussed and charted a way forward for Nigeria through the PDP.

With Akogun Kola Ogundipe; Oladimeji Fabiyi (the Director General of the group); Dr. Sunday Solarin (Moderator) and many others also lauding Atiku’s qualities, Ogunwale who spoke on the theme: “Atiku/ Okowa 2023: The South West Perspective,” bemoaned “the incessant collapse of the national grid, thereby throwing many states of the country into darkness; the galloping inflation that has brought economic hardships to the masses; dense unemployment market and the education sector decay that has led to the on-going seven months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept youthful students loafing at home.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...