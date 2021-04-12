S’West PDP: Intrigues, anxiety as Makinde, Fayose test might in Osogbo

After months of aborted reconciliations, legal fireworks and series of postponement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is finally set to hold its congress in the South- West zone of the party in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, today.

About 756 delegates are expected to cast their votes to fill 21 positions for the zonal and national executives from the six states that made up the zone, namely, Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.

The positions being contested are 10 statutory offices, five zonal ex-officio members and six national ex-officio members. The positions are four-year tenure in office.

The zonal offices are: National Vice Chairman (S’West Chairman), Zonal Secretary, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Woman Leader, Zonal Treasurer, Zonal Auditor, Zonal Legal Adviser, Zonal Publicity Secretary, Zonal Financial Secretary, zonal ex-officio members and national exofficio members.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the party’s lone governor in the zone, is expected to face his political baptism of fire as he slugs it out with the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, over the zonal offices, especially that of the National Vice Chairman from the zone. Fayose is the only person in the zone and still in the party who served two full terms as governor on the PDP platform. The only other person, Otunba Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State, has defected to the APC. Makinde is on his first term in office.

While Makinde is backing a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, for the position of chairman, Fayose is mobilising for the return of the former occupant of the office, Dr. Eddy Olafeso. Olafeso, who is from Ondo State, resigned from the zonal position to contest the party’s governorship ticket in the last Ondo State election, which he lost to Eyitayo Jegede (SAN). Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, will chair the congress, which will hold at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) by 9am.

New Telegraph learnt that the congress is a smokescreen to gauge the direction of the 2023 presidency permutation in the opposition party.

The delegates for the congress are elected officials of the party in each of the six states including those elected into public offices from the local government to the National Assembly level. Meanwhile, candidates vying for different offices had their screening yesterday before the Senator Dino Melaye-led Screening Committee after a 24-hour delay from the initial fixed date.

The Makinde and Fayose blocs are presenting their respective candidates for the positions being contested after failing to reach a truce on consensus for unity list and they are battle ready to outspend each to secure votes from the delegates. Expectedly, leadership in the zone is divided between the two juggernauts.

Among those in Makinde’s camp is the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George; former governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Segun Oni; Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Professor Olusola Eleka, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, among others.

However, on the side of Fayose are Hon Ladi Adebutu, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, Chief Diran Odeyemi, Chief Aribisala, the four state chairmen of Lagos, Ekiti, Osun and Ogun, among others.

Meanwhile, the two contenders for the position of the zonal chairman of the party have expressed confidence in emerging victorious at the congress. Olafeso said he is prepared for the congress and boasted of victory, adding that: “On our own side, we are ready and we are winning.

We are speaking to the ballot box.” On his part, a member of the zonal caretaker committee, Chief Taiwo Kuye, said the Arapaja team will secure an emphatic victory at the election. On the other hand, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, has assured that national headquarters of the party would remain neutral in the election.

He said: “We know how important the South West is in the political calculation of the country. We know how sophisticated the people are and we also have to say that as a political party, the PDP respects them so much. The South- West is a zone that would always want to be under the umbrella of our party,” he said.

Meanwhile, four state chairmen of the party in the zone have raised the alarm over alleged release of over 150 ballot papers for the election of National Vice Chairman and Zonal Secretary to the group led by Governor Makinde.

They alleged that the hatchet job of stuffing the ballot boxes with the illegally released ballot papers were to be supervised and achieved by a senator from Imo State.

The petition to the PDP National Chairman, dated April 10, 2021, was signed by the Chairman of Ogun State, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, on behalf of the PDP chairmen in Ekiti, Lagos, Osun states, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, Engr Adedeji Doherty and Hon Sunday Bisi respectively.

The chairmen, who demanded that all ballot papers to be used for the congress should be signed by the National Chairman and that they must not exceed the number of delegates, adding that Observers/ Monitors should be deployed by the party to save the party from impending anarchy.

