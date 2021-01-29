S’West PDP: Makinde consolidates control of party

Anayo Ezugwu reports that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State seems to be having the upper hand over former Governor Ayo Fayose in the battle for the control of the structures of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West

Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose may have to eat the humble pie and accept Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-West as Makinde seems to be consolidating his control of the party in zone following his endorsement as the leader by many state chapters of the party in the zone.

The endorsements by state chapters from Oyo to Lagos, Ondo, Ogun and even Ekiti where Fayose hails from are in favour of Governor Makinde ahead of the zonal congress of the party later this year.

In Lagos State for instance, the state chapter of the main opposition party has declared support for the Oyo State governor as its leader in the zone, ending the Fayose’s grip of the state executive.

A statement signed by Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, after members of the state executive visited Governor Makinde, described the governor’s leadership style as revolutionary. It further noted that the governor’s leadership style is strategic and strong enough to deliver Lagos to the PDP in 2023.

The party commended Makinde for being exemplary in leadership and particularly prioritising the interest of South-West in his service, just as it recognised a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, for his relentless support to the PDP.

The statement read in part: “Makinde’s public service revolution in Oyo State, must, as a matter of necessity and expediency, be replicated in Lagos from 2023. And deliberately in our quest, we would, among other strategies, adopt Lagos Revolution Now. Everyone who has worked openly and behind the scene for us to arrive at this needed commitment is appreciated.”

Lagos PDP’s adoption of Makinde as leader followed the recent recognition of the governor as a regional leader by the Ondo State chapter of the party. Leaders of the state chapter said they are united and in full support of the leadership of the governor. Their position was made known through a statement by state PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei.

The party stated: “We recognise and support Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State as the leader of PDP in the South- West, being the highest political office holder in the zone. As chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Ondo 2020 Governorship Elections, Governor Seyi Makinde, did not only make himself available for the election, he stood with us throughout the campaigns and the election. “Ondo State PDP is not made up of ingrates, but a crop of matured and resourceful leaders who can read in between the lines.

We do not want to be dragged into the chess pool of over-ambitious persons who wish to create factions in the PDP family with the sole aim of leading such a faction to join the sinking boat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meddlesome interlopers from neighbouring states fanning embers of disunity should stay clear of Ondo State. They are only feathering their nests. We encourage them to put their house in order.” Apart from Lagos and Ondo PDP’s support for Governor Makinde, the Ogun State chapter of the party has also declared him leader of the party in the zone. The party in a statement by its Acting State Chairman, Bolade Sanni and Secretary, Prince Adeleke Shittu, expressed confidence in the leadership of Governor Makinde, describing him as “the one with the temperament and leadership qualities to move the party forward in the South-West.”

They added: “It is evident that Governor Makinde has what is required to move our party forward in the South- West, and as the only PDP governor in the South-West, he is automatically the leader of the party in the zone.

Ahead of the forthcoming South- West congress, we are declaring our support for Governor Makinde and the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led reconciliation committee. This decision was unanimously taken at an extraordinary meeting of the State Executive Committee of the party.

“Leaders and stakeholders of the party in Ogun State, including the Chairman of the Apex Caucus, Dr. Remilekun Bakare; Secretary of the Elders Committee, Chief Kola Sorinola; member, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Sylvester Abiodun; members of the State Executive Commit-tee who are automatic delegates to the zonal congress, including State Working Committee members, local government party chairmen and others endorsed the choice of Governor Makinde as the leader of the party in the South-West.” Ironically, the party is divided in Oyo State, where Makinde hails from. Some factional leaders led by Chief Nureni Akanbi, recently declared support for Fayose.

They equally endorsed Dr. Eddy Olafeso as candidate for the position of South- West zonal chairman. The faction in a communiqué signed by Chief Akanbi, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan and Femi Babalola, read in part: “It is very necessary for us to come together and sharpen our tools ahead of the congress. We deliberated on a lot of issues and we reached a positive conclusion in all what we discussed.

It is no longer news that, there’s no chairmanship candidate coming from Oyo State, there is an agreement made that we are going to return the Eddy Olafeso-led exco and leaders from all the states are still standing on the agreement.

“So, Oyo State cannot be left out and we don’t want anybody to use his or her selfish interest to cause dispute in our great party. We are still going to hold more meetings before the congress but the issue of chairmanship for the congress is settled, Oyo State is supporting the effort to return Olafeso at the coming congress.” But the faction loyal to Governor Makinde distanced itself from the endorsement of Fayose. Akeem Olatunji, Oyo State PDP Publicity Secretary, said the dissenting leaders only expressed their personal opinion.

He noted that they did not speak for the Oyo State PDP, adding that the party is solidly behind Makinde as the opposing group is only moving against the interest of the entire state. His words: “That is not our position. That is their personal opinion, and they have the right under the Nigerian constitution to express their opinion.

As far as we are concerned, we are solidly behind Governor Seyi Makinde. We can’t sell our birth right. Since 1999, Oyo State has not produced the zonal chairman (National Vice Chairman). This is our golden opportunity.

“The only way a game can be balanced is when each participant enjoys equal opportunity. Why not Oyo State this time? Anyone working against this agenda is working against Oyo PDP’s interest. We align with Governor Makinde’s position for Oyo PDP to produce the next zonal chairman.” Despite the endorsement of Governor Makinde by state chapters of the PDP, the protracted leadership crisis between him and Fayose is yet to be addressed.

The duo have been locked up in a supremacy battle over who controls the leadership of the party in South-West, with Fayose insisting that being a sitting governor does not confer on someone automatic position of zonal leader of the party.

Though the former Ekiti State governor acknowledged that the Oyo State governor is a zonal leader of the party, Fayose is of the view that Makinde should allow local leaders to run affairs of every state chapter. He is also of the opinion that Makinde should honour an agreement reached before the 2020 Ondo State governorship primary that Olafeso would retain his position as the National Vice-Chairman of PDP in the zone if he loses the governorship ticket. But Makinde appears to be against the plan to allow Olafeso return to the position he resigned from to contest the 2020 PDP governorship primary election in Ondo State.

The governor is rooting for an Oyo indigene to emerge as the next national vice chairman of the party on the ground that the state has not occupied the position since 1999. Oyo PDP Publicity Secretary, Olatunji, said of the bid: “The only way a game can be balanced is when each participant enjoys equal opportunity. Why not Oyo State this time? Anyone working against this agenda is working against Oyo PDP’s interest. We align with Governor Makinde’s position for Oyo PDP to produce the next zonal chairman.”

As Governor Makinde consolidates his control of the zone, some leaders of the party in the zone recently added a new twist to the unending crisis rocking the party. For instance, Wole Oyelese, a former Minister of Power and Steel and a chieftain of the PDP, recently accused the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, of fanning embers of crisis in the zone. Oyelese, who alleged that Secondus is responsible for the feud between leaders of the party in the zone, further accused him of being selfish and more interested in becoming national chairman for a second term than the unity of the party.

He said” “There is hardly any state where there is amity among members except in those areas where the leaders of the party are handling the situation with maturity. In this kind of situation, it is quite unimaginable that the national chairman of the party will maintain such an undignified silence in the face of serious danger. “It is daily becoming clear that the party is being torn apart by the same individuals who are expected to weld it together.

The issue of party organisation does not appear to have much meaning to the chairman as he appears to take a special interest in encouraging factions. “The situation we have in the South-West which appears intractable is needless and should not be allowed to fester any further. The politics of survival and assertion currently going on is not in the best interest of the party as loyal members stand to lose out.”

Like this: Like Loading...