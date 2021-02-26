S’West PDP: Makinde, Fayose’s battle rages

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal congress in South- West, Anayo Ezugwu examines the intrigues and politicking in the camps of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose

It started as a rumour but the recent announcement of zonal congresses elections by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that there are really cracks and factions in southwest PDP. The faction in the zone is between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

So far, the faction in support of Governor Makinde has nominated Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja for the position of the National Vice Chairman, while Fayose faction settled for Eddy Olafeso, immediate past National Vice Chairman for the position ahead of the zonal congress on Saturday, March 6.

But Makinde is against Olafeso returning to the position he resigned from to contest the 2020 PDP governorship primary election in Ondo State. The governor after a zonal caucus meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday, February 23, announced the nomination of Arapaja, former deputy governor of Oyo State, as the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-West.

He explained that Arapaja was found worthy of the nomination owing to his depth, experience, honesty and acceptability by the party’s leaders. His words: “In Oyo State, many people have come to meet me on who should be nominated for the zonal chairmanship position of our party. Then, I asked some of our people to go and consult all our leaders, and the feedback they gave me is that the zonal chairman will be a member of the National Working Committee of the party. On this note, they said we need a person with depth and experience. We need somebody that is honest.

They went around and the name they brought to me is Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja. “All the tendencies in each of our states let us all come together and agree on whoever we want to nominate for each of the positions. This will help us to have harmony so that when we come back here on March 6, 2021, it will be a funfair.

We will not fight one another. We will only validate whatever each of our states has done. This will be my expectation and will be my message to everybody.” The nomination of Ambassador Arapaja affirms the earlier speculation that Makinde was rooting for an Oyo indigene to emerge as the next national vice chairman of the party. Oyo PDP Publicity Secretary Akeem Olatunji, has reiterated the position of the governor that the state has not produced the zonal chairman since 1999. “As far as we are concerned, we are solidly behind Governor Seyi Makinde. We can’t sell our birthright. Since 1999, Oyo State has not produced the zonal chairman (National Vice Chairman).

This is our golden opportunity. The only way a game can be balanced is when each participant enjoys equal opportunity. Why not Oyo State this time? Anyone working against this agenda is working against Oyo PDP’s interest. We align with Governor Makinde’s position for Oyo PDP to produce the next zonal chairman.” On the other hand, Fayose- led group believed that Governor Makinde is playing politics with southwest PDP. The former governor of Ekiti State insisted that Makinde should honour the agreement reached before the 2020 Ondo State governorship primaries that Olafeso would retain his position as the National Vice- Chairman of PDP in the zone if he loses the governorship ticket.

Based on this position, the group on Tuesday, February 23, re-affirmed their earlier decision to return Olafeso as the zonal chairman of the party and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo as zonal secretary. They also called on delegates from the zone to elect them.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the group said: “We members of the Zonal Caucus of the Party in the South West, pursuant to Section 27(5) as amended in 2017, here gathered deliberated on the fortunes of the Party and particularly with emphasis to place it on sound footing in our zone.

“That we stand firmly by the resolutions of the Ibadan meeting of 12th March 2020, affirming the return of Dr Eddy Olafeso as Zonal Chairman, Rev Bunmi Jenyo as Zonal Secretary, among others, believing that as matured and sincere Party members, resolutions and agreements are sacrosanct and must always be respected.

“That sequel to the above, we are committed to respecting the Zoning agreement, as conclusively agreed to at the meeting and furthermore endorsing the candidature of Dr Eddy Olafeso and all other members of his Executive or new additions injected into the list by leaders of the respective States.

“That we hereby direct/ appeal to our Delegates to vote accordingly for all our aspirants as we are confident in their ability to steer the ship of the Party successfully. That we call on the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde to stop acting like Governor- General of the South-West Zone and desist from causing division in the party by setting up parallel State Excos in some States. “That our vision and desire is to see the PDP thrive in the South West Zone and win elections. That sequel to the above, the under listed people have been approved as candidates for election at the Zonal Congress.

“Dr Eddy Olafeso, National Vice Chairman; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Zonal Secretary; Hon Bakene Fasiu Adewale, Zonal Organising Secretary; Mr Femi Adetola, Youth Leader; Mrs Abimbola Lanre Balogun, Woman Leader; Mr Oke Ojo Micheal, Treasurer; Engr Balogun Kolawole Ayuba, Auditor; Mr Dosu Babatunde, Legal Adviser; Mr Ayo Fadaka; Zonal Publicity Secretary and Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji, Financial Secretary. “Zonal Ex-officio are Yeye Agnes Shobajo (Lagos), Fagbayigbo Adeola (Ondo), Adesina Adeboye Semiu (Ogun), Mrs Taiwo Abiola Mubo (Oyo) and Mr Akinade Jimoh (Osun).

National Ex-officio members are; Mr Michael Okunlade (Oyo), Arowolo Oluwole Johnson (Ondo), Captain Tunji Shelle (Rtd) (Lagos), Hon Abayomi Nureni Tella (Ogun), Alabi George Ibitayo (Osun) and Mrs Monisola Omotosho (Ekiti).” Following his endorsement, Olafeso said he is seeking reelection because prominent leaders of the party in the southwest want the structure of the party under his leadership to be retained. “The PDP remains the only hope of rebuilding a better Nigeria and that’s the reason many of us believe in it and we will continue to do so until our dying date.

“The issue that brought me here is to reaffirm my commitment, loyalty and dedication to the party and to let you know that by the virtue of the Constitution of the PDP, I am running for the position of the National Vice Chairman of the party in the Southwest.

“The issue is that majority of the stakeholders of the party in the southwest preferred the leadership structure of the PDP to be left alone. But unfortunately, there was a meeting in Ibadan where many notable leaders of the party were not invited with a new decision that all the positions have been zoned against the majority decision of prominent leaders. “This is what happened. We have heard different stories in the media that it is all about supremacy battle between Governor Seyi Makinde and former governor Fayose. Our choice of wanting to run has no negation and it has nothing to do with the status of the leadership of the party in the southwest.

“The constitution of the party is clear about the leadership of the party in the southwest. If I win today, I will work with governor Makinde to rebuild the PDP. I am here to seek your support. I have been to other southwest states to seek their supports. I urge you to support capacity and competence. I don’t even know who is contesting against me yet. But I want you to compare and appraise both of us and vote for capacity,” he said.

