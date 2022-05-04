S’West should concede presidency to other southern zones –Lawson

Mr Olufemi Lawson, a development expert, is the convener of Yoruba Stakeholders Summit Group (YSSG). In this interview, he speaks on the 2023 presidency, need for equity among political parties in the zoning of positions and role of youths in the forthcoming general election. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

The 2023 presidential race has brought out many gladiators, including a former governor, who said becoming Nigeria’s president is his lifelong ambition. What do you make of the intrigues playing out?

2023 will be another defining moment in the political history of Nigeria and our lives as Nigerians. It signifies a major transition process which will bring to a close, the life of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Therefore, Nigerians have more at stake and what will be required, in making our choices as Nigerians will definitely be predicated upon the scorecards, antecedents and what these aspirants from the various political parties are bringing on board and not in anyway, an opportunity to fulfill the lifelong ambition of any individual as the case may be.

So, the 2023 presidential election will be about our ambitions as Nigerians and not about individual desires. It appears that both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are silent on zoning of their respective presidential tickets. Do you smell any mischief ? It is deliberate, especially from the current realities.

Even though political parties are not under any legal obligation to zone their offices, particularly their presidential tickets to one zone or the other, the need for parties to work in line with our nation’s principle of federal character, the need for political stability and most importantly, the principles of equity and fairness, is why I think, the political parties, particularly the major parties of APC and PDP, should specifically zone their presidential tickets, and if you may ask me to where, the South.

But the South appears divided on which of the zones should produce the next president…

There exists no ideological division in the South as it currently stands. What we are witnessing is an attempt by some individuals to elevate their personal ambitions against morality and the principles that can strengthen our democracy.

We should make it all inclusive and allow every component unit of the South, particularly the South-East and South-South to have access to the leadership of this country come 2023.

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, recently said presidential aspirants from the South-West, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, should forget their presidential ambitions. Do you think this is in the interest of the Yoruba nation?

As Yoruba people, we are known for being advocates of equity, fairness and decency in whatever engagement we are involved in. The position of Afenifere as espoused by Chief Adebanjo is just and profound.

That is what is expected of the average true Yoruba person. Since the advent of this Fourth Republic in 1999, the South-West has had the privilege of producing Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as president for a period of eight years. The same zone has produced a vice president who is also spending eight years in office.

This is not forgetting the fact that we have produced three different speakers of the Federal House of Representatives. It is only fair that the South-West does not push further in seeking the mandate of Nigerians for the presidency this time around.

It is very insensitive, especially when you consider that nearly 24 years after our return to democracy, a major geopolitical zone and ethnic group in Nigeria, that is, the Igbos, have not been allowed to produce a Nigerian president, and the only time the other region of the South, I mean the South- South ever had an opportunity, it was short-lived as President Goodluck Jonathan was voted out in 2015 thereby denying the zone an opportunity to govern the country for two terms like others.

. Do you agree with those who insist that the South-West should concede to either the South-South or South- East?

Absolutely! It is only fair that this is done and I want to believe that the political parties, particularly the APC, will listen to the voices coming from respected individuals and groups from the South- West that it is not the turn of the zone to produce Nigeria’s next president.

There have been strident and mounting calls for former President Jonathan to throw his hat into the ring. Do you think he should heed this call and return to the presidency?

Dr Goodluck Jonathan is not only qualified by virtue of being a Nigerian; IDo you agree with those who insist think he also stands as one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who can be entrusted with the leadership of the country.

If he so decides to answer the call of those asking him to make himself available as a candidate for the 2023 presidential election, I want to believe his candidature will be an advantage to whichever political party that fields him as its candidate.

It is on record that his commitment to democracy is undoubted and the record of performance while he led the country during that single term also speaks a lot about how formidable his coming into the race may mean.

Don’t you think a moral burden will hang around his neck if he had to contest on the platform of the APC? What moral burden; if we may ask ourselves?

The reality is that Nigerians may be more interested in the personalities of the next presidential candidates than their political parties, especially of the PDP and APC. The truth we cannot but tell ourselves is that no clear difference exists between the APC and PDP as they have proven to be mere political vehicles for politicians to ride into office.

These parties don’t go into any social contract with Nigerians and therefore, thinking Jonathan or any politician, as the case may be, could be under any moral burden by joining either of these parties is not an issue.

If he eventually concedes to the calls, what do you think his second coming will bring to the table?

Well, one may not be able to determine his disposition to these calls that are flying all over the place, but one thing that is certain is that he has scorecards of his achievements during the previous term to market to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, I think the most important thing a Jonathan candidature may bring to the table beyond expectations of basic performance in the area of socio-economic development will be his ability to stabilise the country. What Nigeria requires most at this moment of critical challenges is a leader, who will first and foremost, stabilize the country and I think Jonathan possesses such attributes.

Nigeria appears to be on the edge. What type of president do we need at this time?

Nigeria urgently needs a stabilizer, a president whose ambition will not be seen as personal or representing any religious or tribal sentiment. We have a huge task at hand in ensuring that the situation does not degenerate further and whoever become the next president of Nigeria, will have a lot to do in ensuring that the country is salvaged from the very dangerous position that it currently stands.

Do you think the youth stand any chance in the forthcoming elections?

Young people have fundamental roles to play, not only in voting during the coming elections, but to also ensure that candidates are well scrutinized along the line of the expectations of the Nigerian youth from leaders, who may emerge during the elections. Young people also have obligations to ensure that more younger persons are elected into various positions come 2023.

