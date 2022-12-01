S’West students give Aisha Buhari 24 hours to order release of Aminu Mohammed 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone D, has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Adamu from detention.

The student body threatened to block all major roads across the South-West states in protest if the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari fails to order the release of Mohammed.

Mohammed, a 500-level student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State was allegedly arrested on the orders of Mrs. Buhari a few days ago, over a tweet that the First Lady was feeding fat on the money of poor.

He was arraigned at the FCT High Court No. 14 in Abuja on Tuesday for cyber stalking where he was denied bail despite pleading not guilty to the charges filed against him.

Mohammed is currently being detained at the Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...