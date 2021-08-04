News

S’West women demand end to violence against women, girls

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Hundreds of women in the South-West yesterday staged a rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to demand an end to violence against women and girls in the country. The rally organised to mark African Women’s Day was led by the Convener of Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GERCON), Dr Abiola Afolabi-Akiyode and the Ogun State Chairperson of the chapter, Mrs Peju Osoba. The rally staged at the Governor’s Office, Ogun State House of Assembly located at Oke-Mosan as well as some major parts of the town was sponsored by Ford Foundation.

The women carried placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘Stop Violence Against Women and Girls”, Her body is her Rights”, “Say no to Domestic Violence”, “Zip up, stop sexual harassment” and “Rape is a criminal offence”, among others Addressing the rally, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, said women should be encouraged at all times to be at the forefront of development. Efuwape promised that the state government would ensure that women’s rights were not tampered with, stressing that the government would be available at all time in supporting women.

Our Reporters

