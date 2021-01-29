Metro & Crime

S’West women’s group slams Nnamdi Kanu over comments, hails Oyo CP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A South West women’s group, Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG), has slammed the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu for working to create enmity among the peoples of the country and cutting a bad image for the people of the South-East.
The group, in a three-page statement issued in Akure recently, and signed by the Chairperson YWIG, Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo, harped on the need for unity and mutual understanding among the people of the country and within the South-West.
‘’We feel very sorry for the people who listen to the sermons of the mischief maker and the voice of disunity, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu,’’ the women said.
Expressing concern over the potential implications of statements credited to the IPOB leader, the women condemned Kanu for his alleged parochial reasoning and hatred for Hausa-Fulani.
“The statements portray Nnamdi Kanu as one who is ignorant of the police hierarchy in Nigeria. As it concerns Oyo State and the directives of the Inspector General of Police, we feel very strongly, that it is very wrong for Kanu to urge the CP to flout the orders of the IGP,” they said.
While pouring encomiums on Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, the group underscored the IGP’s focused and purposeful leadership, the CP’s academic and professional credentials and her vision to set a record in Oyo State’s security history.
The women also emphasised Onadeko’s demonstrable competence, discipline, loyalty and integrity.
The statement reads in part: “Another round of ethnic feuding in Oyo State started last week. One Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, alongside his followers stormed the Fulani settlement in Igangan, Ibarapa to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir.
“This antagonistic position towards Fulani can hardly be described as the best thing to do. It is very obvious that this action appeared not to have gone down well with Nigerians.
“However, the order by the Inspector General of Police that Sunday Igboho should be arrested came as a joy to many.
“But much ado has been created over the reported order to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Sunday Igboho.
“Indeed, some Nigerians in Diaspora have attempted to denigrate the Inspector General of Police for directing the Oyo State Police Command to arrest Igboho.
“For sure, the good people of Oyo State have every obligation to fight crimes ranging from kidnapping, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands at all cost, but without promoting anarchy,
“Forcefulness, dissent, general bad manners and unruly behavior should not be encouraged in a decent society.”

Reporter

