S’West youths slam Lawan over position on ASUU, FG impasse

Youths in the South West region of the country have berated the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, over his position on the lingering crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

The youths, under the aegis of Odua Youth Coalition (OYC), described as faulty the statement credited to Lawan that the 2009 agreement between ASUU and Federal Government was unrealistic.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 demanding, among other things, that the government implement the agreements reached with it.

Speaking during a press briefing in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday, the National President of the group, Tayo Oluyi Akintade, who was flanked by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Gbenga Ajongbolo, stated that the Senator was a member of the National Assembly when the agreement was reached.

The group which accused the federal government of insincerity and turning a blind eye to the plight of Nigerians, vowed to barricade federal roads across South West states if the government refused to yield to the demands of ASUU within seven days.

Akintade said: “I think it is a faulty statement from the President of the Senate. I’m very sure he was a member of the National Assembly when the agreement was signed.

“And if you break down the 2009 agreement, a lot of things were captured in that agreement. It is not even about the salary of lecturers. You can’t even compare Nigeria universities with some universities in some African countries.

“What ASUU and Nigerians want is for the government to bring universities to the height they ought to be.

“The Federal Government has shown lackadaisical towards Nigeria’s future and we as youths have come out to say emphatically that if the Federal Government failed to accede to these requests within the next seven days we are not going to leave any stone unturned by moving out en masse and joining forces with other bodies to ensure that we block all federal roads.”

