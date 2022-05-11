Metro & Crime

S’West youths slam Lawan over position on ASUU, FG impasse

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

…vow to block federal roads

Youths in the South West region of the country have berated the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, over his position on the lingering crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

The youths, under the aegis of Odua Youth Coalition (OYC), described as faulty the statement credited to Lawan that the 2009 agreement between ASUU and Federal Government was unrealistic.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 demanding, among other things, that the government implement the agreements reached with it.

Speaking during a press briefing in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday, the National President of the group, Tayo Oluyi Akintade, who was flanked by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Gbenga Ajongbolo, stated that the Senator was a member of the National Assembly when the agreement was reached.

The group which accused the federal government of insincerity and turning a blind eye to the plight of Nigerians, vowed to barricade federal roads across South West states if the government refused to yield to the demands of ASUU within seven days.

Akintade said: “I think it is a faulty statement from the President of the Senate. I’m very sure he was a member of the National Assembly when the agreement was signed.

“And if you break down the 2009 agreement, a lot of things were captured in that agreement. It is not even about the salary of lecturers. You can’t even compare Nigeria universities with some universities in some African countries.

“What ASUU and Nigerians want is for the government to bring universities to the height they ought to be.

“The Federal Government has shown lackadaisical towards Nigeria’s future and we as youths have come out to say emphatically that if the Federal Government failed to accede to these requests within the next seven days we are not going to leave any stone unturned by moving out en masse and joining forces with other bodies to ensure that we block all federal roads.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six arrested for alleged murder of 2 policemen, Orhuwhorun prince

Posted on Author Ola James

Six men have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command over the alleged murder of Prince Eric Takerere of Orhuwhorun and two mobile policemen. According to a statement signed by DSP Bright Edafe, Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command and made available to New Telegraph in Warri, the suspects arrested include […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Police, taskforce arrest woman for abuse of two children

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a woman, Mrs. Nwachukwu Scholar for torturing two children, Ugochi Nnabu and Ukamaka Nwachi. The two children are house helps of the woman. The children live with Mrs. Nwachukwu, a mother of three in Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state. The woman was said to have been […]
Metro & Crime

Marwa to speak on drug abuse among youths at National Chronicle’s annual lecture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Executive Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) is billed to be the chief guest speaker at the 2021 edition of the National Chronicle’s annual lecture on November 19, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos. The lecture with the theme: ‘Taking Hard Drugs out Of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica