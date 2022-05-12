S’West youths slam Senate President over ASUU, FG impasse

Youths in the South West region of the country have berated the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, over his position on the lingering crisis between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government. The youths under the aegis of Odua Youth Coalition (OYC) described as faulty the statement credited to Lawan that the 2009 agreement between ASUU and Federal Government was unrealistic. ASUU has been on strike since February 14 demanding, among other things, that the government implement the agreements reached with it.

Speaking during a press briefing in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the National President of the group, Tayo Oluyi Akintade, who was flanked by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Gbenga Ajongbolo, said the Senate was a member of the National Assembly when the agreement was reached.

The group which accused the Federal Government of insincerity and turning a blind eye to the plight of Nigerians, vowed to barricade federal roads across South West states if the government refused to yield to the demands of ASUU within seven days. Akintade said: “I think it is a faulty statement from the President of the Senate. I’m very sure he was a member if the National Assembly when the agreement was signed.

