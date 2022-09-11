Sports

Swiatek defeats Jabeur to clinch US Open crown

World number one Iga Swiatek capped a dominant season by beating Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur at the US Open to win her second major title of 2022.

Poland’s Swiatek, 21, won 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to secure the season’s final Grand Slam trophy on the New York hard courts, reports the BBC.

Going into the match, Jabeur said she felt she had learned lessons from July’s defeat at Wimbledon to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

There, she made a fast start before fading. Here, she paid the price for a slow start.

Jabeur only landed 48% of her first serves in the first set and Swiatek – who has won more returning games than anyone else this year – pounced with relentless returning to clinch the opener after just 30 minutes.

While Jabeur’s serving improved in the second set, the number of unforced errors mounted and she was unable to fully capitalise on Swiatek’s slight dip.

“Iga didn’t make it easy for me. She deserved to win,” said Jabeur, who was the first African woman to reach US Open final in the Open era.

“Winning or losing is part of tennis. I struggled to win my first WTA title. It took me time. So I believe this [winning a major] will take me time.

“The most important thing is accepting it, learning from the finals that I lost.

“Definitely I’m not someone that going to give up. I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it.”

 

