Swimming runs in our blood and competing against my sister challenges me –Okoko

At the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, two sisters stole the show in the swimming events with both winning 25 medals among themselves. They also returned at the 21st edition of the competition with another top-class performance. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Asaba, the venue of the last NSF, the younger of the siblings, Doutimi Gagbe Okoko, said competing against her sister always brings the best out of her. Excerpts:

Could you tell us about your Sports Festival experience?

It was fine, just that I didn’t participate in the normal event that I’m supposed to because of some situation, but I am grateful for everything.

Why didn’t you participate in all your events?

Other people came in to participate in most of my events and it is always about one athlete for one event, so I had to take part in the 200m butterfly as my individual event and I won silver.

In Edo 2020, how many medals did you win?

I won two gold, four silver and four bronze medals in Edo State, compared to what I achieved in Asaba, Delta State.

Would you say you are disappointed that you didn’t take part in most of your events, leading to reduction in your medals?

I am but it is in the past, so I give glory to God for the ones I got. It can’t be all rosy every time, so I am happy for the ones that came my way this time around.

How did you get into swimming?

I started swimming when I was in primary school, that was between 2001 and 2002 and since then I have been involved in the sport.

Was it because you are from the Riverine area or you just love the sport?

Swimming is in my blood because both my parents swim. I started from the river before going to do the normal one that I’m doing now. My dad and mum were swimmers and we just took it from there and started professionally. So, I will say it runs in our blood and we just decided to take it to another level with my sisters.

Why become a professional swimmer?

It’s because I saw I could become what God wants me to become through this. There are people who we started together who didn’t continue like me but I focused on what I wanted and swimming is what I wanted to use to achieve those goals. It has done that and I am grateful to God for that. I will say it was the best choice for me because I am almost where I wanted to be.

Would you say it has stopped you from doing other things as a woman?

It didn’t stop me from going to school. I’m doing my PGD and I’m forging ahead to go for my Masters. I’ve achieved all these things through swimming. I’ve joined NSCDC which is Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps. I will soon be a two-star general through swimming. It has helped me to even meet my husband, Mike Ajimmy; we met last year after I came back from Edo. It has helped me in every area of my life.

You said you met your husband through swimming, is he a swimmer too?

My husband is a pastor and a physiotherapist. Through me, he had to be part of the medical team for the 2022 National Sports Festival.

You just mentioned school, how have you been managing school, your career and ultimately, your home?

It wasn’t easy. The real thing is that the school I went to, which is University of Port Harcourt, has facilities to help us all as athletes. After class we go and practice whatever we can for the day till when we have break that is when we now focus more on our training. When I got married, the marriage and work and training were difficult for me because sometimes I come back home tired but I have to do things because I’m the wife. God just helped me and strengthened me to be able to do my normal work as a woman after training.

Would you say you have been getting the necessary support from your husband?

Yes, most times even when I don’t want to go out, trying so hard not to get up from the bed due to fatigue or tiredness, he pushes me to go for training and I have to go. He helps me. When I am in pains, he massages me, so, he has been of a great help in my career.

It is like you always go against your sister in most competitions, how does it feel competing against her in major championships?

Sometimes it is like that but most times it’s not like that. The only time we competed last was in Warri in 2014. She took the gold and I took the silver. Her events are more than mine. Since swimming takes one person per state at the National Sports Festival, we have not competed against each other. We’re both competing for Bayelsa. If she’s the one going, she will go alone because two people can’t go from one state. We have not competed against each other since then.

Would you say you missed the days you both used to go against each other in major competitions?

Yes, I missed those days because we usually challenge ourselves. She would buckle up so that I won’t beat her even though it was her own event, while I will try my best to beat her just to make a statement that I am also good.

So, what’s the relationship like between you and your sister?

Apart from her role as a sister, she also pushes me to greater height. I am grateful to God for having her always by my side and also together in the pool.

What would you say about the support from your state, Bayelsa?

They are trying so much to encourage all the athletes from the state and I will use this opportunity to appreciate the sports commissioner and the sports loving governor of the state, it has been a good time competing for the state.

The main goal of all athletes is to compete at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championship among others, but it has been a huge task for Nigerian swimmers to make it to these championships, what do you think should be done?

The thing is that, most times when we are going to competitions like this, the more competitions you go for, the more you develop your strength. In Nigeria, most especially in swimming, in a year we don’t have any competition. We are supposed to have one with the Chief of Naval Staff, the stress is much and so most of us have decided not to swim at all.

They are supposed to have held it by now, the stress of the competition is much, for some people to stay is hard. There are supposed to be at least two in a year before the National Sport Festival but we are not seeing anything like that. If they want us to win, they shouldn’t keep us here. For example, when it was time for the last Olympics, it was my sister, Ifiezibe, that was supposed to go because she has the highest rankings, but they left her and went to take someone else because the person is based outside the country. Coming back, they couldn’t get the girl and they wanted to go for another championship.

The girl decided not to go because she has used that one to get scholarship from Nigeria. They should take us from here and go there on training tours. When they do that, the swimming level in Nigeria will change. When it’s one mouth t competition, they will call swimmers to come to camp, we cannot perform like that. So they should try and help us, take us on training tours so that during competitions, we too will try our best to make sure that even if it’s nothing, we come home with bronze.

There was a recent flooding in Bayelsa State, as a sport woman, what would you tell the state government to do to forestall such occurrence in the future?

They are supposed to build a dam which will control the water not to kill people and destroy houses. I pray the Governor will do something about the dam and it should be built so that we won’t face this again. It really affected me because my family house was flooded too. We stayed outside for weeks. In my family house, they couldn’t sleep in it. Even as I was coming for this competition, there was still water around the area and there is no way to reach the house. I hope they will do something about it.

You said your family house was flooded, how were you guys able to cope with the situation, and can you quantify the amount of losses you incurred?

So many things got spoilt and we packed what we could and lifted them up so that water won’t touch them. Water soaked those we couldn’t pack and there was nothing we could do. I can’t even say this and this was what we lost, but I can tell you our losses, like most people involved, were enormous.

