Sports

Swiss bank to pay $80m in FIFA corruption case

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Julius Baer has made an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) to settle allegations over its role in corruption surrounding global soccer body FIFA, the bank said on Monday.
The bank has taken a provision of $79.7 million to cover expected fines after agreeing in principal to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. Julius Baer said it expects a final resolution of the matter “shortly.”
Switzerland’s third largest private bank said it had been cooperating with the DOJ since 2015 in the agency’s investigation of alleged money laundering and corruption involving officials and affiliates of FIFA and associated sports media and marketing companies, reports Reuters.
The affair is a holdover from the era of former Chief Executive Boris Collardi, who is now at Geneva private bank and asset manager Pictet.
Julius Baer was heavily criticised earlier this year by Switzerland’s financial supervisor FINMA for ignoring money laundering risks of FIFA-linked payments.
An ex-banker was convicted in 2017 in U.S. District Court of conspiracy charges for arranging payments from a sports marketing executive to the Argentine soccer association’s president.
Since 2016, the bank said it has addressed the shortcomings identified in its operations, including by redocumenting each of its client relationships and ending its dealings with some customers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Ings continued his good goalscoring season as Southampton drew at Everton in an entertaining mid-table Premier League match. Saints had the better chances and captain James Ward-Prowse fired a penalty against the crossbar after he was fouled by Andre Gomes. Ings opened the scoring with a clever finish after latching on to a […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford hat-trick as Leeds end Villa’s perfect start

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds United ended Aston Villa’s 100% winning start and ruined their chance of going top of the Premier League thanks to a brilliant Patrick Bamford hat-trick. Villa came into Friday’s game having won their first four games of a league campaign for the first time since 1930-31, but three expert finishes from the Leeds […]
Sports

Int’l friendly: Tunisia hold Nigeria in Austria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Super Eagles were held 1-1 in an international friendly played at the Austrian city of St. Veit an der Glan on Tuesday. With the result, the Super Eagles drew one and lost one of their two friendlies in Austria, after the 1-0 loss to Algeria in Klagenfurt on Friday. Striker Iheanacho received the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: