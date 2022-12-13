Sports

Swiss coaching job excites Adeyemi

While African coaches find it difficult to land good jobs in Europe, the case of former Stationary Stores player, Adedeji Adeyemi Anthony has been different. Adedeji who recently quit his position as head coach of Gossau FC on mutual consent has just been appointed the Head Coach of 3 Liga in Switzerland League, FC Witikon. An excited Adedeji disclosed this in a chat shortly after penning a deal with the Switzerland based outfit. After leaving his former club, the UEFA B trainer could not hide his joy, saying it was an upward direction in his coaching career. “When many African coaches are struggling to seal new deals in European leagues, it’s a different story for me and I give God all the glory,” said Adedeji. The former Staionery Stores star is one of the few Nigerian coaches who exhibited great deal of fortunes playing in Europe and now coaching away from the continent. The former Under 17 and Under 20 invitee noted that he was very excited to be appointed the Head Coach of such a big club, stressing that it was a big leap from his previous appointment as it has enhanced his status as a coach of note to be appointed by such an ambitious club.

 

