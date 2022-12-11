Swiss Embassy donates sanitation project to Imo community

The Swiss Embassy in Nigeria has donated a sanitation project to Central School Okwudor, in Okwudor community, Njaba Local Government Area, Imo State.

It is part of efforts to advance the attainment of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially the sixth goal of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, The sanitation project constructed through the Rural Water Supply and Health Initiative (RUWASHEIN) was funded by the Swiss Embassy, said Dr. Agubom John-Kennedy.

Dr. John-Kennedy, who was the project director of RUWASHEIN, said at the commissioning of the project that the Swiss Embassy was poised to reduce the diseases caused by open defecation. The provision of this sanitation project with a water harvesting unit in this Central School Okwudor, where the pupils engage in open defecation due to lack of access to toilets in the school.

He however, noted that the Swiss Embassy in Abuja focuses on provision of water and sanitation to the poorest communities in Nigeria where people have resorted to drinking pond water or queuing at water points for several hours to fetch water.

He said, “RUWASHEIN has long been a link between donors and communities, ensuring availability of water and sanitation where the poorest neglected communities in Nigeria can have access to sustainable and reliable water and sanitation within a reasonable distance of the home is our primary objective”.

The project director recalled that in 2010 the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution recognizing that access to safe water and sanitation is a human right, essential for the full enjoyment of life.

The Sole Administrator of Njaba Local Government Area, Chief Vitalis Obi, the community leader of Okwudor, Mr. Oliver Ejikeme and the Headmistress of Central School Okwudor, Mrs. F. Ejikeme, at separate interview expressed gratitude to the Swiss Embassy for providing and funding this sanitation project with water harvesting unit, stressing that the project would reduce incessant sanitation related diseases like scabies, diarrhea, ringworms , amongst in the pupils as well as child mortality/morbidity rate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...