News

Swiss Embassy donates sanitation project to Imo community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Swiss Embassy in Nigeria has donated a sanitation project to Central School Okwudor, in Okwudor community, Njaba Local Government Area, Imo State.

It is part of efforts to advance the attainment of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially the sixth goal of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, The sanitation project constructed through the Rural Water Supply and Health Initiative (RUWASHEIN) was funded by the Swiss Embassy, said Dr. Agubom John-Kennedy.

Dr. John-Kennedy, who was the project director of RUWASHEIN, said at the commissioning of the project that the Swiss Embassy was poised to reduce the diseases caused by open defecation. The provision of this sanitation project with a water harvesting unit in this Central School Okwudor, where the pupils engage in open defecation due to lack of access to toilets in the school.

He however, noted that the Swiss Embassy in Abuja focuses on provision of water and sanitation to the poorest communities in Nigeria where people have resorted to drinking pond water or queuing at water points for several hours to fetch water.

He said, “RUWASHEIN has long been a link between donors and communities, ensuring availability of water and sanitation where the poorest neglected communities in Nigeria can have access to sustainable and reliable water and sanitation within a reasonable distance of the home is our primary objective”.

The project director recalled that in 2010 the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution recognizing that access to safe water and sanitation is a human right, essential for the full enjoyment of life.

The Sole Administrator of Njaba Local Government Area, Chief Vitalis Obi, the community leader of Okwudor, Mr. Oliver Ejikeme and the Headmistress of Central School Okwudor, Mrs. F. Ejikeme, at separate interview expressed gratitude to the Swiss Embassy for providing and funding this sanitation project with water harvesting unit, stressing that the project would reduce incessant sanitation related diseases like scabies, diarrhea, ringworms , amongst in the pupils as well as child mortality/morbidity rate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG begins implementation of state legislature, judiciary autonomy next week

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary has been slated to commence next week, the Federal Government has said. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known at the end of a conciliatory meeting to resolve the strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and […]
News

Demolition: Nigeria won’t engage Ghana in street fight – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana over demolition of some apartments under construction in the Nigerian embassy in Ghana’s capital, Accra. Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, had on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in […]
News

DSS: We aren’t recruiting

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has advised members of the public to be wary of fraudsters using its name to perpetrate crime.   Specifically, the DSS warned unsuspecting job seekers against paying money to any individual or group for employment purposes, saying no recruitment exercise was taking place in the service.   Spokesperson for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica