Travel & Tourism

Swiss International appoints Khan as area director, South Asia

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Swiss International appoints Khan as area director, South Asia

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has appointed Mr. Khurram Niaz Khan as area director, South Asia. After two years of serving as Business Development Manager for Pakistan, Swiss International’s portfolio has grown to eight signings in the country. Following the opening of the iconic Royal Swiss Lahore in 2020, it appeared that more owners and developers were interested in being part of this relatively new hotel group for Pakistan, Swiss International Hotels and Resorts. Including the Royal Swiss Lahore.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International, Mr. Henri W.R. Kennedie, described Khan’s success in the country as outstanding: “Pakistan is a very vibrant country, where tourism is regarded as one of the key pillars of the new economy. ‘‘New hotel development is required, and the owners and developers have seen this clearly.

Mr. Khan has done an outstanding job representing Swiss International at this time.” Khan has represented Swiss International in South Asia since the beginning of 2020. Besides being responsible for business development, he is also leading the license formular management in Pakistan. Swiss International has established itself as a hotel brand in Africa, Middle East, and Southern Asia. The group’s portfolio currently consisting 27 hotels with signed hotel agreements of 15 under a hotel management agreement and 12 under a hotel license agreement. The breakdown of the hotel per brand are: Three Royal Swiss (Luxury), 17 Swiss International (Upscale) and seven Swiss Spirit (midscale).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skill Council of Nigeria inaugurated

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Governing Board of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Council of Nigeria has been inaugurated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Abuja. The governor board is made of the board of trustees and board of directors, with members drawn from different fields in the tourism sector. Members of the board […]
Travel & Tourism

GOV. ROTIMI AKEREDOLU: I’ll pick tourism in place of oil field

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State gradually settles down for his second tenure, one thing upper most in his mind is how to generate the huge resources he needs to implement his audacious projects for the state, as he intends to create an industrial revolution and economic hub in Ondo State that will become […]
Travel & Tourism

Career wellbeing (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

After sending two invoices for payment, I called the client Client: Why are you calling me? Me: You haven’t paid me. Client: You mean I have to actually pay you? I thought you were joking! Me: Why would you think that? Client: You’re a freelancer! Me: And…. Client: Well, you work for free! If you […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica