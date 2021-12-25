Swiss International appoints Khan as area director, South Asia

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has appointed Mr. Khurram Niaz Khan as area director, South Asia. After two years of serving as Business Development Manager for Pakistan, Swiss International’s portfolio has grown to eight signings in the country. Following the opening of the iconic Royal Swiss Lahore in 2020, it appeared that more owners and developers were interested in being part of this relatively new hotel group for Pakistan, Swiss International Hotels and Resorts. Including the Royal Swiss Lahore.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International, Mr. Henri W.R. Kennedie, described Khan’s success in the country as outstanding: “Pakistan is a very vibrant country, where tourism is regarded as one of the key pillars of the new economy. ‘‘New hotel development is required, and the owners and developers have seen this clearly.

Mr. Khan has done an outstanding job representing Swiss International at this time.” Khan has represented Swiss International in South Asia since the beginning of 2020. Besides being responsible for business development, he is also leading the license formular management in Pakistan. Swiss International has established itself as a hotel brand in Africa, Middle East, and Southern Asia. The group’s portfolio currently consisting 27 hotels with signed hotel agreements of 15 under a hotel management agreement and 12 under a hotel license agreement. The breakdown of the hotel per brand are: Three Royal Swiss (Luxury), 17 Swiss International (Upscale) and seven Swiss Spirit (midscale).

