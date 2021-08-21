Travel & Tourism

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts clinches 2 awards

Swiss International has announced that Swiss International Royal Hotel, Riyadh and Swiss International Resort Unaizah, Al Qassim, have received the Agoda 2021 Customer Review Award. The Agoda Customer Awards recognises hotels that have distinguished themselves with outstanding hospitality and great guest reviews on the Agoda Platform. Guests who book through Agoda share their views through informative and verified reviews on the key elements of their stay including cleanliness, service, facilities, location, and value for money.

Their ratings and reviews guide fellow travellers in booking hotels for their next stay. Swiss International Resort Unaizah maintains an excellent score on Agoda, achieving 8.5 out of 10 with 84% of guests recommending the hotel. The resort is located at the Al Hajeb Touristic area between Al Muthneb and International Airport Road. While with an overall score of 8.1 out of 10 from over 1,500 reviews, Swiss International Royal Hotel is a ‘must visit’ location in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with 32% of guest rating the hotel as exceptional.

The upscale hotel is in the Al Sahafa district of Riyadh and is complemented with Swiss International’s signature concepts; The Swiss Flavours Restaurant and Lounge – an all-day dining restaurant, Eventives Meeting Venues and The Inspirations Pool. “With the challenges faced by the travel industry over the past years, winning this award not only speaks about your exceptional service but it is also a testament to your hard work, dedication, and passion for providing your guests with an experience they truly value,” said Errol Cooke while informing the hotels of their award. President and Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International, Henri W.R. Kennedie, said: “We are pleased to receive the good news of the hotels’ exemplary performance.”

He further added that: “With 2021 being a challenging year for the travel and hospitality industry, we are pleased to know that our guests were happy with the measures that were taken to assure them of their safety. ‘‘We are very aware of the COVID-19 situation, and we have taken all precautions to ensure the maximum of guest safety in all of our hotels. “We are very grateful for the support received from the guests staying in both the hotels and their great reviews. Receiving these awards is a confirmation that Swiss levels of hospitality are appreciated in the Saudi Arabia region. While the CEO of Swiss International Middle East, Naji Al Shiha, said: ‘‘It is our aim to continue to provide these levels of hospitality in the region.’’

