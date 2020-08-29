Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has increased its portfolio with the coming onboard of Swiss Spirit Olmerui – Maasai Mara, Kenya. The newly acquired hotel is located on the edge of the famous Maasai Mara National Game Reserve resting on the great Mara River in the South near the Siana airstrip. The site has been carefully selected for its vegetation and availability of wildlife which makes it a great place to enjoy the scenic beauty of the great Maasai Mara. The Mo-yan River, a non-seasonal river, surrounds the property on the North Eastern side.

The property currently receives visits from elephants where a breeding site is located right next to the property which will be conserved and act as a main attraction for the hotel. Swiss Spirit Olmerui wi II consist 75 villas where guests are invited to dine and unwind at the Swiss Flavours – Restaurant and Lounge and Lounge or sip their favourite cocktails at the TED & Co, Bar & Lounge. For the business travellers, the hotel also consists Eventivcs venues for meetings and events. Other facilities include an Art Gallery and free high speed Wi- fi internet.

The Swiss Spirit Olmerui is scheduled to open for business on January 1, 2022. The Maasal Mara is large wildlife reserve and the northern part of the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania which extends into the Narok County in southwestern Kenya. The Maasai Mara is famous for its spectacular natural diversity of wildlife and is a premier safari location in East Africa.

It is a place where visitors go to see lions, cheetahs, elephants, rhinoceros, the African Buffalos, wildebeests, giraffes, and zebras In their natural environment. The hotel can be accessed from the 5ekanani Gate which is seven kilometres from the property.

The Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, Henri W.R Kennedie, expressed excitement over the new property: ‘‘Maasai Mara is paradise for the traveller who enjoys adventure and nature. We are pleased to be one of the first Swiss hotel brands to be present in the Maasai Mara.” The owner or Dorian Hospitality, Allan Ndorla, added that: ‘‘We are excited to start our relationship with Swiss International Hotels and Resorts. Swiss International is a brand we trust in and we are excited to introduce the Swiss levels of quality to both our local and international guests.” Swiss Spirit Olmerui is Swiss International’s first hotel In the Maasi Mara and second hotel under development in Kenya following the signing of the Swiss International Sagana Resort and Eventives Centre.

Like this: Like Loading...