Travel & Tourism

Swiss International increases portfolio with Swiss Spirit Olmerui – Maasai Mara

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has increased its portfolio with the coming onboard of Swiss Spirit Olmerui – Maasai Mara, Kenya. The newly acquired hotel is located on the edge of the famous Maasai Mara National Game Reserve resting on the great Mara River in the South near the Siana airstrip. The site has been carefully selected for its vegetation and availability of wildlife which makes it a great place to enjoy the scenic beauty of the great Maasai Mara. The Mo-yan River, a non-seasonal river, surrounds the property on the North Eastern side.

The property currently receives visits from elephants where a breeding site is located right next to the property which will be conserved and act as a main attraction for the hotel. Swiss Spirit Olmerui wi II consist 75 villas where guests are invited to dine and unwind at the Swiss Flavours – Restaurant and Lounge and Lounge or sip their favourite cocktails at the TED & Co, Bar & Lounge. For the business travellers, the hotel also consists Eventivcs venues for meetings and events. Other facilities include an Art Gallery and free high speed Wi- fi internet.

The Swiss Spirit Olmerui is scheduled to open for business on January 1, 2022. The Maasal Mara is large wildlife reserve and the northern part of the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania which extends into the Narok County in southwestern Kenya. The Maasai Mara is famous for its spectacular natural diversity of wildlife and is a premier safari location in East Africa.

It is a place where visitors go to see lions, cheetahs, elephants, rhinoceros, the African Buffalos, wildebeests, giraffes, and zebras In their natural environment. The hotel can be accessed from the 5ekanani Gate which is seven kilometres from the property.

The Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, Henri W.R Kennedie, expressed excitement over the new property: ‘‘Maasai Mara is paradise for the traveller who enjoys adventure and nature. We are pleased to be one of the first Swiss hotel brands to be present in the Maasai Mara.” The owner or Dorian Hospitality, Allan Ndorla, added that: ‘‘We are excited to start our relationship with Swiss International Hotels and Resorts. Swiss International is a brand we trust in and we are excited to introduce the Swiss levels of quality to both our local and international guests.” Swiss Spirit Olmerui is Swiss International’s first hotel In the Maasi Mara and second hotel under development in Kenya following the signing of the Swiss International Sagana Resort and Eventives Centre.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

FAAN test runs airports, international passengers to arrive five hours before departure

Posted on Author Reporter

Wole Shadare   The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos respectively. The exercise, which was aimed at assessing the readiness of the airports for reopening post COVID-19 was witnessed by the Ministers of: […]
Travel & Tourism

Conservation Action Network tasks Gov Obaseki on pillage of Okomu National Park

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

An environmental group known as Conservation Action Network (CAN) in a recent Facebook post lamented the calculated attempt by government officials and other power business interest in Edo State to pillage Okomu National Park, one of the nation’s seven national parks located in Udo village of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state. Their […]
Travel & Tourism

Ekiti monarchs ready to ensure Amotekun’s success –Oba Ajibade Alabi

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi (Afuntade 1), the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government area of Ekiti Stae is the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. In a media parley with selected journalists in his palace in Ilawe Ekiti to mark his first year anniversary, the Ekiti Royal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: