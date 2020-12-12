Travel & Tourism

Swiss International Royal Hotel Riyadh wins 2020 Hotel of the Year Award

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Swiss International Royal Hotel Riyadh under the management of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has been named the winner of 2020 hotel of the year award. The award recognised the hotel that has consistently excelled through the year. We would not put down 2020 as the easiest year experienced, with a pandemic that shook all our lives up and especially tightened its grips on the travel and hospitality industry; 2020 has definitely shaken us up.

However, at Swiss International, we decided to shift our focus from ‘what is happening’ to ‘how can we make this better?’ The hotel of the year award this year celebrates the hotels that continued to shift and adapt as was necessary. It was a great performance across the chain but as the saying goes, ‘there can only be one winner.’’ Despite the turbulence of the year 2020, Swiss International Royal Hotel had a consistently good performance based on the combination of reputable management, guest satisfaction, loyalty approval rating and profitability. This is proof of the devotion put to providing unmatched guest experiences and quality services across the hotel.

Abdul Aziz Mubrik and Abdallah Baker, owners of Swiss International Royal Hotel, expressed enthusiasm on their hotel being picked as the hotel of the year 2020: ‘‘We are grateful to receive recognition for the hotel crew’s hard efforts in ensuring that the hotel is running like a well – oiled machine, efficiently and effectively.’’

