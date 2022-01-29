Travel & Tourism

Swiss International signs 2 new hotels in Pakistan

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Swiss International Hotels and Suites has started the year on a good note with two major signings across in Pakistan market to beef up its presence in the middle east market. These are: Royal Swiss Hotel Islamabad, which is its second property in the city.

Located close to the international airport, the new hotel which is expected to commence construction soon will open its doors in the spring of 2026. Owned by J7 Global, it will comprise 400 rooms and suites, featuring all the noted and upscale amenities and sections for which Swiss International is noted. The second signing is The Royal Swiss Bahria-Rawalpindi, which is the third Swiss International property in the Business District of Bahria Town phase 8 – Rawalpindi/Islamabad. The new hotel is expected to begin business during the summer of 2025. It is made of 165 rooms and suites.

Swiss International has with the Royal Swiss Lahore, one hotel open and now two more Royal Swiss hotels signed in Islamabad and now in Rawalpindi. Other hotels that are signed are the Swiss international in Changla Gali, Swiss International in Lahore-Gulberg and one Swiss International in Lahore-DHA.

 

Our Reporters

