Swiss International unveils quality assurance mystery guest programme

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has unfolded a quality assurance mystery guest programme to support hotel owners and the management team at Swiss International to ascertain if the Swiss International standards are being followed in the daily operations. Swiss International has collaborated with Guest Delight International (GDI) to support the operations of the programme.

Guest Delight International is a company based in Singapore with a footprint in over 116 countries around the world. GDI is committed to helping companies achieve excellence through quality assurance by conducting in-depth audits, providing analytics, offering customised solutions as well as training and coaching programmes. Swiss International has established itself as a hotel brand in Africa, Middle East and Southern Asia with international Swiss standards.

The Mystery Guest Programme Evaluators will visit the hotels, rate all the aspects of the customer experience to give objective feedback on how to improve the customer experience.

This is a programme that all Swiss International hotels can make use of to close any gaps that prevent the hotels from creating a great customer experience.

Henri W.R Kennedie, chief executive officer of Swiss International, expressed delight over the development, saying: “We are pleased at the launch of the mystery guest programme as this programme will support our hotels in enhancing the guest experience.

As a brand this will ensure that we have a consistent brand experience throughout all our hotels in Africa, Middle East and Southern Asia.”

The portfolio currently is consisting out of 27 signed hotel agreements of 15 are under a Hotel Management Agreement and 12 under a Hotel License Agreement. The breakdown of the hotel per brand are: Three Royal Swiss (Luxury), 17 Swiss International (Upscale) and seven Swiss Spirit (midscale).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...