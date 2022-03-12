Swiss International Victoria Crown refreshes offerings

Seventeen years after its eventful journey in Lagos hospitality space, Victoria Crown Plaza now Swiss International Victoria Crown Hotel has embarked on a new path in its attempt to climb the perking order and become the hotel of first choice for business and leisure travellers.

The luxury hotel, which is located in one of the main business axis of Victoria Island, and owned by one of Nigerian young business moguls and hospitality czars, Emeka Offor, operated as independent hotel since opening for business has now put on the toga of international brand as its signed on one of the young and aspiring international hotel brands in the market, Swiss International Hotels and Resorts. Since officially consummating the new marriage, the hotel has come on stream, after four months of hiatus, stronger, refreshed and renewed after undergoing upgrading and branding of its facilities to reflect its new status as an international brand.

This fact is not lost on any guest to the hotel as the moment you walk through the gate you are welcomed by a new ambience, first, is the inviting edifice, which wears a new and attractive look and then the interior, which is all span and spick, with the facilities all luxury personified and elegantly styled and fitted in keeping with its new branding status. Speaking on the this new journey, Offor, who is no doubt elated and optimistic of the new path he has chosen to pave for the hotel, tells you that the marriage is to place the hotel on a winning way and ensure that it measures in every respect with competitors in the market as a pleasurable haven for business and leisure travellers. According to him, Swiss International outlook and focus meets the business aspiration of his hotel hence the partnership, which according to him, will see the hotel leveraging on the international clout of the brand, technical and marketing support among others.

‘‘The whole idea is to provide improved and better services, attract more clients, tap into its expertise,’’ he said, adding also; ‘‘the need to bring freshness into the hotel in the areas of service delivery, facilities upgrade, marketing and improving on our offerings to our clients after 17 years. ‘‘If you notice some of the improvements that we have done in the rooms, they – Swiss International –provided the technical assistance, also in the area of training of staff and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Swiss International coming has actually broadened our horizon and improved our offerings.’’

He further stated that the new branding is suited for; ‘‘our kind of market niche that we have targeted for ourselves.’’ Given this development, he said that the hotel has since improved and upgraded its facilities and services. He added that: ‘‘We are targeting the top clients; visitors to Lagos within the island, we are looking for those luxury travellers who want a quiet environment for their business and to rest.’’ Given the huge investment that has gone into improving and upgrading the facilities and services of the hotel, Offor said that the hotel now is the place of first choice as it now offers a well blended mix of business and leisure offerings for the people. In terms of pricing, he said that the hotel remains budget friendly, saying that: ‘‘We remain the cheapest hotel in our class,’’ insisting that: ‘‘We are giving more for less as we are offering more than what other hotels in our class are offering. For us at Swiss International, what we promise our guests is that if you want to enjoy luxury, you come over here as we have quality facilities and services.

‘‘Good environment and you can rest well, the night life is fantastic with our array of entertainment packages.’’ Certainly, with an indoor entertainment package offering over 80 channels and with access to Netflix then Swiss International is the place to be. Guests, he said is assured of value for their money, insisting that the hotel has the best and most secured environment in Lagos. As the hotel basks in the new branding, Offor disclosed that the gains have begun to trickle in with improved patronage being witnessed since it reopened its doors in January this year. ‘‘There has been a steady increase in client level since we started in the last two months,’’ Offor said. With the hotel presently doing about 65%, it looks to netting 90% occupancy in the coming days.

Facilities/services

Rooms: All the rooms and suites are elegantly styled, furnished and equipped with modern and deluxe amenities boasting different categories ranging from Deluxe Rooms; Deluxe Twin Rooms; Swiss Select Rooms; Executive Suites; and Presidential Suites.

Dining/wining

For fine dining, the hotel has an all – day restaurant, known as Swiss Flavours and Lounge, which is furnished and styled to the hilt, exuding cosy and pleasurable setting for breakfast, lunch and dinner with wide selection of dishes ranging from Continental to African. The hotel also offers special dining packages and themed nights as well as chef delight, with Swiss Sunday Brunch topping the list and essentially curated for families.

Swiss Select Lounge

This is a dedicated lounge within the hotel’s reception area that serves the need for Swiss International guests who subscribed to its Swiss loyalty programme. Drinks – tea, coffee, snacks and others are offered the guests.

Swiss Darling

Is also a dedicated lounge for its corporate clients to meet, relax and savour the rich offerings of the hotel. While for wining, Ted&- co Bar and Lounge beckons with its rich and colourful ambiance for relaxation and toasting with rich and wide selection of drinks.

Wellness

A rich package with different options await guests ranging from its well fitted Inspirations outdoor swimming pool and gym that is well equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, with immersive experience from its soothing sauna and treatment rooms awaiting guests. Business/conference The hotel’s specially curated business and conference facilities, known as Eventives, offers different options for a number of business meetings and conferences, with the facilities fitted with modern conferencing amenities for the benefits of the guests in addition to other services provided by the hotel.

Entertainment

The hotel also boasts rich entertainment offerings for its different classes of guests. These include its Fridays offerings at the poolside, featuring music, live entertainment; happy hour, which attracts 35% discount on drink and menu price; Saturday Karoke at the Ted&Co Bar and Lounge

Other facilities

Free Wi-Fi with high speed; business centre; car hire and airport transfers; laundry and dry cleaning service; room service and housekeeping service and sundown as well as car park and valet and storage room.

Meet/greet

As part of introducing its new brand and offers to the market, the hotel has plan a meet and greet function to hold later in the month where its loyal guests, visitors, government officials and various stakeholders in hospitality will be treated to a tour of the hotel and a sample of its rich offerings.

