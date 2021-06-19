Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites Al Baha opens

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has opened a new outfit in Saudi Arabia, known as Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites Al Baha. It is the fifth midscale hotel in the Swiss International’s portfolio and the sixth Swiss International Hotels and Resorts in Saudi Arabia. It is a 92 room and suite hotel, featuring Swiss International Hotels and Resorts’ signature concepts; the Swiss Flavours Restaurant and Lounge, The Grill Room Restaurant and a Moods Shisha Lounge. Business guests can enjoy the Eventives Meetings and Events venues, with capacity to host about 100 people, a business centre and free Wi-Fi in all areas.

The hotel is located in Al Zarqa district in Al Bahah, which is 40-minutes drive from the King Saud Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al Aqiq. It is easily accessible from the Al Bahah town centre and the numerous parks for which the region is noted. Al Bahah is a city in the Western Saudi Arabia in the Hejaz area. It is the capital of the Al Bahah region and a prime tourist destination in the Kingdom. With more than 40 forests surrounding the area, Al Bahah has an annual pleasant climate. The Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, Henri W.R. Kennedie, expressed enthusiasm over the prospect of the new hotel: “Al Bahah is a gem and a unique destination in the Kingdom Saudi Arabia.

We are extremely pleased to open our Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites in this region alongside our rigorous development plan and our existing hotels in the Kingdom.” While the Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Arabia, Naji Al Shiha, said that: “With the growing number of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts in Saudi Arabia, we understand how important it is for the stakeholders to introduce Swiss levels of hospitality in this region. ‘‘With this beautiful hotel in Al Baha, we are also looking forward to creating memorable experiences for both our local and international guests.’’

