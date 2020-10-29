Switch launches free payments service for Nigerians abroad

In a bid to revolutionise international banking and allied services for Nigerians in the Diaspora, leading commercial bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has launched a new solution called Switch. Sterling Bank’s Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sina Atilola, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said that Switch and the zero transaction charges were a clear demonstration of Sterling Bank’s commitment to making cross-border banking accessible to all deserving Nigerians. According to Atilola, “Switch users will be able to fund their account for free when using their Naira Debit Card while they will enjoy free service charge when they fund their Switch account using foreign bank cards for six months at the first instance.” He explained that Switch enabled the processing of everyday banking and financial services such as bills payment, funds transfer, payment requests, investments, asset financing and insurance services, among others, in their preferred currencies. He noted that, over the years, Nigerians in the diaspora have often had difficulties funding their Nigerian bank accounts using international bank cards due to high charges, and inability to perform seamless online transactions without recourse to the bank or its agents for money exchange, among others. Atilola said Switch would benefit the customers’ desire for a convenient banking that gives more value, adding that some of the benefits to include; currency swap, access to asset financing diversified investment offerings and protection from mishaps with various insurance packages.

