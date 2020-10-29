Switch launches free payments service for Nigerians abroad

In a bid to revolutionise international banking and allied services for Nigerians in the Diaspora, leading commercial bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has launched a new solution called Switch. Sterling Bank’s Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sina Atilola, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said that Switch and the zero transaction charges were a clear demonstration of Sterling Bank’s commitment to making cross-border banking accessible to all deserving Nigerians. According to Atilola, “Switch users will be able to fund their account for free when using their Naira Debit Card while they will enjoy free service charge when they fund their Switch account using foreign bank cards for six months at the first instance.” He explained that Switch enabled the processing of everyday banking and financial services such as bills payment, funds transfer, payment requests, investments, asset financing and insurance services, among others, in their preferred currencies. He noted that, over the years, Nigerians in the diaspora have often had difficulties funding their Nigerian bank accounts using international bank cards due to high charges, and inability to perform seamless online transactions without recourse to the bank or its agents for money exchange, among others. Atilola said Switch would benefit the customers’ desire for a convenient banking that gives more value, adding that some of the benefits to include; currency swap, access to asset financing diversified investment offerings and protection from mishaps with various insurance packages.
Related Articles
NAMA creates nine PBN regional routes ahead int’l flight resumption
As part of plans to resume international flight operations in the country, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has created nine new Performance Based Navigation (PBN) Area Navigation 10 (RNAV10) regional routes across the nation’s airspace. Managing Director of NAMA Capt. Fola Akinkuotu listed the newly created PBN routes to include UQ300- connecting Lagos to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CPS: Crisis as legal tangle ensnares lump sum payment
For the first time since it was established, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) appears to have run into a legal hitch over lump sum payment to retirees. Sunday Ojeme reports Having been created to take care of the defunct government funded pension scheme, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has turned out the best option […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mitsubishi Motors to host first-ever virtual car launch in Nigeria
Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, is set to host the live premiere of the New Generation Pajero Sport, a first of its kind in Nigeria. The launch, slated for Friday, July 31, will be a unique experience for attendees to witness a virtual unveiling of the new SUV and an immersive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)