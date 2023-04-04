Switzerland Sets To Host Women’s Euro 2025

Switzerland has been named the host of the 2025 Women’s European Championship.

It would be recalled that England hosted and won the 2022 tournament, which was played a year later than scheduled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Switzerland last hosted a major soccer tournament in 2008, staging that year’s edition of the men’s Euros along with Austria.

Swiss Football Association (SFA) President, Dominique Blanc who disclosed this said, “This is a historic day for Switzerland, the SFA, and women’s football.

This major step will shape the development of women’s football at all levels”.

The Swiss FA said it would set up a body responsible for the organization of the event, adding that the “first workshops and visits to the venues with UEFA are already planned for April and May”.

“The tournament will take place over four weeks in June and July 2025 at the planned venues are Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Sion, Lucerne, and Thun”.