News Sports

Switzerland Sets To Host Women’s Euro 2025

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Switzerland has been named the host of the 2025 Women’s European Championship.

It would be recalled that England hosted and won the 2022 tournament, which was played a year later than scheduled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Switzerland last hosted a major soccer tournament in 2008, staging that year’s edition of the men’s Euros along with Austria.

Swiss Football Association (SFA) President, Dominique Blanc who disclosed this said, “This is a historic day for Switzerland, the SFA, and women’s football.

This major step will shape the development of women’s football at all levels”.

The Swiss FA said it would set up a body responsible for the organization of the event, adding that the “first workshops and visits to the venues with UEFA are already planned for April and May”.

“The tournament will take place over four weeks in June and July 2025 at the planned venues are Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Sion, Lucerne, and Thun”.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Sports

Age-grade football: Battling to restore lost glory amidst CAF’s tough fixtures

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

In the past, Nigeria recorded impressive results in agegrade football especially in the U-17 cadre of the male and female national teams. The Golden Eaglets, the country’s U-17 male team, have won the FIFA World Cup five times. After the maiden victory in 1985 under Sebastien Broderick, the Eaglets with Fanny Amun as head coach […]
Metro & Crime News

JUST IN: Akeredolu weeps over Owo terrorists attack

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘We will hunt them down   Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has expressed deep sadness by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshipping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street on Sunday. “The vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom […]
News

Bandits kill 29, injure 1 soldier in Kaduna, Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

No fewer than 20 vigilantes have been killed by bandits in an ambush in Kotonkoro Village of Mariga local government area of Niger State and 9 villagers in Kaduna State yesterday. In Niger, findings revealed that the bandits attacked a military base in Kotonkoro on Wednesday during which a soldier was killed and another kidnapped. […]

Leave a Reply