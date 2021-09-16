SWS condemns incessant killings in Nigeria

A non-governmental organization, Standup for Women Society (SWS ) has lent its voice to condemn the act of incessant killings, kidnapping, banditry and other issues that have continued to threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria. The National President of the society, Abosede Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, who made the condemnation yesterday in Yenagoa during the inauguration of the organization said SWS will partner with other women organizations to put a stop to the series of killings that the nation is currently grappling with. The SWS national president said as a group, they will continue to advocate for the rights of women to live a life free from violence, slavery, right to be educated, the right to earn a fair and equal wage, the right to property, right to expression and freedom to vote and be voted for.

