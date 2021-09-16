SWS condemns incessant killings in Nigeria

A non-governmental organization, Standup for Women Society (SWS ) has lent its voice to condemn the act of incessant killings, kidnapping, banditry and other issues that have continued to threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria. The National President of the society, Abosede Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, who made the condemnation yesterday in Yenagoa during the inauguration of the organization said SWS will partner with other women organizations to put a stop to the series of killings that the nation is currently grappling with. The SWS national president said as a group, they will continue to advocate for the rights of women to live a life free from violence, slavery, right to be educated, the right to earn a fair and equal wage, the right to property, right to expression and freedom to vote and be voted for.
Related Articles
Growth in telecoms sector: Glo leads with 39%
Following the announcement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that the telecommunications sector played a major role in getting Nigeria out of recession with a contribution of 12.45 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), further details have shown that national operator, Globacom, was instrumental to the growth. According to statistics from the National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We are committed to supporting growth of MSMEs –Okowa
Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) through entrepreneurship development programmes in the state. Okowa made this known at the graduation of 437 pilot trainees of the state government’s Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme (GEST) in Asaba. According to him, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ohanaeze to FG: Count Ndigbo out of 368 grazing reserves
…declares any gov who shifts ground on open grazing public enemy Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the governors of the five South-Eastern states to stand firm on the ban on open grazing in the region. This is as it urged the Federal Government to count the Igbo States out of the plans for grazing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)