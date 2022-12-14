News Top Stories

SWV: Senate gives Perm Sec 48 hrs to explain missing N113m

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate Public Accounts Committee, yesterday, gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, to provide sensitive documents related to disbursement of Service Wide Votes and missing N113 million on salary adjustments for the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) or risk warrant of arrest next week.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, said that the Panel had written a letter of appearance to the Ministry on October 20, 2022 and the letter was received the following day by the ministry to also give details of funds released to all MDAs including the Police and Armed Forces. Also, another letter was written to the Ministry on December 8, 2022, on the issue concerning the missing N113 million of the salary augmentation for JAMB. Meanwhile, the record from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, (AGF) revealed that the N113 million was released to JAMB in May 2017 for salary augmentation.

In the invitation letter written to the Ministry of Finance, the ministry was invited to make clarification on the matter at stake at the Committee’s room on Tuesday which the ministry’s officials failed to honour. T he representative of JAMB, Director of Finance and Account, M. Bello, claimed that the N113 million was not released to them, saying that if the money was released it would cut across the whole year.

Angered by the absence of the Permanent Secretary, Senator Urhoghide gave the Permanent Secretary 48 hours to appear and provide the relevant documents to the Committee or face a warrant of arrest next week. And in related development, the Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to commence the screening of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Chairman of NDDC and 14 other nominees for the board.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East read the Executive Communication from the President, asking the Chamber to consider the request on the confirmation for the appointment as Chairman and Members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in accordance with the provisions of Section 2( 2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act, Cap N86 LFN. Accordingly, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, referred it to the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, to carry out an expeditious screening and report back to plenary next week Tuesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Strike continues as ASUU NEC fails to suspend action 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The industrial action by members of the Academic Sftaff Union of Universities (ASUU) will continue as members of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the union did not consider the option of suspending the action at its meeting which ended in the early hours of Monday in Abuja. Checks showed that the national leadership […]
News

Leadership crisis: Two chairmen emerge in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja and Anayo Ezugwu, Lagos

*Party schedules NEC meeting on Friday * Akinwonmi says party constitution empowers him to takeover Two interim chairmen emerge in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the leadership crisis in the party takes a dangerous dimension following a restraining order against the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. The two Deputy National Chairmen, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi […]
News

Shipping union threatens strike over forceful invasion of shipping coys by federal agency

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Senior Staff Association of Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies (SSASCFA) has condemned in strong terms the forceful invasion of the premises of some shipping companies by the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Monday, October 18. They stated that they would be forced to go to strike if the invasion continues without […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica