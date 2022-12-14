SWV: Senate gives Perm Sec 48 hrs to explain missing N113m

The Senate Public Accounts Committee, yesterday, gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, to provide sensitive documents related to disbursement of Service Wide Votes and missing N113 million on salary adjustments for the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) or risk warrant of arrest next week.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, said that the Panel had written a letter of appearance to the Ministry on October 20, 2022 and the letter was received the following day by the ministry to also give details of funds released to all MDAs including the Police and Armed Forces. Also, another letter was written to the Ministry on December 8, 2022, on the issue concerning the missing N113 million of the salary augmentation for JAMB. Meanwhile, the record from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, (AGF) revealed that the N113 million was released to JAMB in May 2017 for salary augmentation.

In the invitation letter written to the Ministry of Finance, the ministry was invited to make clarification on the matter at stake at the Committee’s room on Tuesday which the ministry’s officials failed to honour. T he representative of JAMB, Director of Finance and Account, M. Bello, claimed that the N113 million was not released to them, saying that if the money was released it would cut across the whole year.

Angered by the absence of the Permanent Secretary, Senator Urhoghide gave the Permanent Secretary 48 hours to appear and provide the relevant documents to the Committee or face a warrant of arrest next week. And in related development, the Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to commence the screening of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Chairman of NDDC and 14 other nominees for the board.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East read the Executive Communication from the President, asking the Chamber to consider the request on the confirmation for the appointment as Chairman and Members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in accordance with the provisions of Section 2( 2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act, Cap N86 LFN. Accordingly, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, referred it to the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, to carry out an expeditious screening and report back to plenary next week Tuesday.

