News

Sydney celebrates end of 107-day lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Australian city of Sydney has emerged from lockdown after almost four months, with locals celebrating a range of new freedoms.

People queued for pubs and shops that opened at midnight on Monday specifically for the occasion.

Many others have been enjoying anticipated reunions and visits to the homes of relatives and friends, reports the BBC.

Covid rules had banned household visits and travel beyond a 5km (3.1 miles) zone, separating many families.

But most restrictions have now been eased for fully vaccinated people.

People can now share meals together at reopened cafes and restaurants, and visit gyms, libraries, and pools. There were long queues for barbers and nail salons on Monday.

The Lord Gladstone Hotel, an inner city pub, was doing a roaring lunch trade after months of limited trading and takeaway-only options.

“We’re stoked to be back, we’re having the best Monday in months, even before Covid,” Pat Blake, the pub’s licensee, told the BBC.

“People are just ready to come back and sit down for a schooie [beer], see their friends, be somewhere there’s always music playing,” he said.

“The kitchen is pumping. I had forgotten about the pub smells. As soon as the fryers turned on it was really nostalgic.”

Australia’s biggest city was allowed to exit lockdown after the state of New South Wales (NSW) reached a 70% double-dose vaccination target for over-16s.

More restrictions will ease when 80% of over-16s are fully vaccinated. Currently, over 90% have received a first dose.

“It’s been a difficult 100 days,” state Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Monday.

“But the efforts that people have made right across the state, to go out and get vaccinated, has enabled this great day.”

Perrottet warned that NSW was bracing for a surge in Covid cases, but said the healthcare system had been preparing for weeks.

“We’ll see hospitalisations increase… but we need to learn to live alongside the virus,” he said.

The state has not yet imposed a system to check vaccination status, leaving it up to individual businesses.

Sydney’s lockdown began in late June after a Delta variant outbreak took hold, leading to over 50,000 infections and 439 deaths so far.

It spread to Melbourne and Canberra, prompting those capitals to go into lockdown, as well as to New Zealand.

Canberra is due to exit lockdown on Friday, while Melbourne is predicted to reopen in late October.

Australia had previously adhered to a Covid elimination strategy, and this remains the objective in some states.

But the rapid spread of the Delta variant forced a greater focus on vaccination efforts so Australia could switch to “living with the virus”.

Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have remained virus-free after shutting their borders to infected states.

Authorities have flagged that Australians living abroad could travel back into Sydney next month, as the nation’s borders reopen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila: We’ll provide funding against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House would provide funds for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the 2021 budget to be presented to the National Assembly in September. Gbajabiamila said apart from budget funds, the House would also provide all necessary support as well as […]
News

Party congresses will hold as scheduled in Kwara, says APC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and sophistry the news making the rounds in the social media that the planned party congresses across the country would not hold in Kwara and three other States in the country. The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji […]
News

Shekau to Nigerian Army: ‘I’m doing God’s work, can’t be arrested’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has declared that he cannot be arrested. Shekau explained that security operatives can’t arrest him because he was doing ‘God’s work’. He made the declaration in response to reports of manhunt for him and his followers by the government. The Nigerian Army had released 86 names, including […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica